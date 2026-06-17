ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Police Bust Pakistan Sponsored Narco-Terrorism Module; Three Kingpins Arrested From Punjab

Bundles of cash recovered from kingpins as J&K Police bust Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism module ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism module by arresting three kingpins from Punjab's Amritsar along with one Ak56 rifle, several packets of drugs and huge amounts of cash. Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh said that after hectic efforts and with the support of Punjab police, the Jammu and Kashmir police was able to arrest three main people from Punjab who were behind running the drugs syndicate in Jammu and Kashmir. SSP Jammu Joginder Singh along with senior police officials addresses a presser in Jammu (ETV Bharat) "During the investigation, it has been found that Pakistan is behind this narco-terrorism module as they push the drugs from Punjab and then to Jammu from one side and also from Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district of Kashmir valley," the SSP said.