J&K Police Bust Pakistan Sponsored Narco-Terrorism Module; Three Kingpins Arrested From Punjab
SSP Jammu Joginder Singh said the trio was arrested with the assistance of Punjab Police and were running the syndicate in J&K, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism module by arresting three kingpins from Punjab's Amritsar along with one Ak56 rifle, several packets of drugs and huge amounts of cash.
Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Joginder Singh said that after hectic efforts and with the support of Punjab police, the Jammu and Kashmir police was able to arrest three main people from Punjab who were behind running the drugs syndicate in Jammu and Kashmir.
"During the investigation, it has been found that Pakistan is behind this narco-terrorism module as they push the drugs from Punjab and then to Jammu from one side and also from Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district of Kashmir valley," the SSP said.
He informed that Pakistan drops both drugs and arms and ammunition by using drones and these kingpins receive the consignment before distributing it to the peddlers.
"It looked like that there were eight to 10 people behind this module as they were operating with different names but with their arrest it has been found that they were only three and were arrested from Punjab," Joginder Singh said.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested three people from Kashmir valley who were involved in this and on April 4 this year one Gulzar Ahmed alias Love Gujjar was arrested from the international border belt of Samba district and he turned out to be the main kingpin of the drugs syndicate in Jammu and Kashmir.
"With the arrest of these people, it has been found that all these people comprise 60 to 70 percent of the drug syndicate here," the SSP added.
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has launched a 100-day campaign against drugs in Jammu and Kashmir to hit hard the supply chain of the drugs.