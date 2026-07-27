'He Does Not Have Any Locus': J&K High Court Rejects Father's Appeal Against Mother's Passport Representation
The counsel submitted that ongoing matrimonial litigation raised legitimate concerns that the mother intended to take the child abroad and away from the father.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by a father seeking to challenge a court direction that asked passport authorities to process his minor child’s application.
A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani observed that a single judge’s order directing passport officials to consider a mother’s representation does not decide the underlying rights of the estranged parents.
The order was passed on July 27, 2026, in a two-page judgment.
The legal dispute stems from an ongoing matrimonial battle between the father, Sheikh Ahmad (name changed), and the mother, Dr RB (Initials used to protect identity). On April 18, 2026, a single judge bench of the High Court directed the passport office to consider Dr RB's representation for issuance of a passport to the minor child expeditiously within four weeks.
Apprehending that his child might be taken out of the country without his consent, Ahmad approached the division bench seeking leave to appeal against the order, along with a 31-day condonation of delay application.
During the hearing, the father's counsel, Bilal Ahmad Khan, argued that the applicant could not be kept out of the loop in matters concerning his minor child's passport. The counsel submitted that ongoing matrimonial litigation raised legitimate concerns that the mother intended to take the child abroad and away from the father.
However, the division bench held that the original court order did not harm the father's legal rights.
"We are of the opinion that the judgment, sought to be challenged by seeking leave to file appeal, does not determine the rights of the parties," the court observed. "The judgment only calls upon the passport authorities to consider the representation of respondent no. 1 (Dr RB) for grant of passport in favour of her minor child".
The court clarified that the father does not have the legal locus to file an appeal against a routine direction issued to a public authority. However, the judges affirmed that the father remains free to present his objections directly before the passport issuing officer.
"That apart, he being the father of the minor child is well within his right to approach the passport authorities and raise his grievance," the bench ruled. "We are sure that once such grievance is raised by the applicant, the same shall be addressed on the touchstone of the law governing issuance of passport".
Refusing to condone the 31-day delay or grant leave to appeal, the High Court formally dismissed the applications and the accompanying appeal. Deputy Solicitor General of India R.M. Shamsi along with advocate Rehana Qayoom represented the central passport authorities in the case.
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