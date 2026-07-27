ETV Bharat / bharat

'He Does Not Have Any Locus': J&K High Court Rejects Father's Appeal Against Mother's Passport Representation

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by a father seeking to challenge a court direction that asked passport authorities to process his minor child’s application.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani observed that a single judge’s order directing passport officials to consider a mother’s representation does not decide the underlying rights of the estranged parents.

The order was passed on July 27, 2026, in a two-page judgment.

The legal dispute stems from an ongoing matrimonial battle between the father, Sheikh Ahmad (name changed), and the mother, Dr RB (Initials used to protect identity). On April 18, 2026, a single judge bench of the High Court directed the passport office to consider Dr RB's representation for issuance of a passport to the minor child expeditiously within four weeks.

Apprehending that his child might be taken out of the country without his consent, Ahmad approached the division bench seeking leave to appeal against the order, along with a 31-day condonation of delay application.