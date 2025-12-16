ETV Bharat / bharat

'Only In Exceptional Circumstances': J&K High Court Denies Bail To Advocate Mian Qayoom In Babar Qadri Murder Case

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of senior advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom challenging the rejection of his bail plea on medical grounds in the murder case of young lawyer Babar Qadri. The Court held that Qayoom's health conditions are being adequately managed in custody and do not warrant exceptional relief.

A Division Bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Shahzad Azeem upheld the September 27, 2025, order of the designated NIA court in Jammu, observing that bail on medical grounds can be granted only in rare and exceptional circumstances, which were not established in the present case.

77-year-old Qayoom is facing trial under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, along with charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, in connection with the 2020 killing of advocate Babar Qadri, who was shot by terrorists in Srinagar and later succumbed to his injuries.

Arguing the appeal, Qayoom sought bail purely on humanitarian and medical grounds, citing advanced age and multiple ailments, including coronary artery disease, cardiac arrhythmia requiring implantation of a permanent pacemaker, urological disorders, glaucoma, diabetes, hypertension and neurological complications. His counsel contended that he requires constant monitoring and palliative care that cannot be effectively provided in jail.

The Bench, however, noted that the appellant himself admitted that during incarceration, he was taken to the Super Speciality Hospital, Government Medical College Jammu, where a permanent pacemaker was successfully implanted in November 2024. Referring to the latest medical status report dated October 20, 2025, the court recorded that Qayoom was under regular follow-up in cardiology, urology, endocrinology and ophthalmology departments, and that his condition was stable.

"It is not every sickness or infirmity that entitles the accused to be enlarged on bail," Justice Shahzad Azeem wrote for the Bench, adding that bail on medical grounds is justified only when "the medical condition is so serious that it cannot be adequately treated in custody and the requisite facilities are unavailable in jail."

The court observed that Qayoom had been taken for medical examination and treatment on at least 36 occasions during custody, undermining the argument that jail authorities failed in their duty.

"Conversely, it is seen that at each occasion, the authorities have ensured proper medical examination," the 17-page judgment said, holding that no material was placed before the court to show that the government was unable or unwilling to provide requisite medical care.

Rejecting the argument that frequent hospital visits by themselves demonstrated deteriorating health warranting bail, the Bench said such visits instead showed continued access to medical facilities while in custody.

Beyond medical aspects, the High Court also took note of the broader context of the case. The investigation had earlier been transferred from the local police to the State Investigation Agency, and the trial was shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on the High Court’s orders, citing allegations of threats to the victim’s family and witnesses, and concerns that a free and fair trial was not possible in Srinagar due to the appellant’s influence.