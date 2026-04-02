ETV Bharat / bharat

J-K High Court Clears Aunt's Rs 5.47 Crore Highway Compensation, Keeps Nieces' Inheritance Claim Alive

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Srinagar dismissed two connected writ petitions filed by the daughters of a deceased woman who sought a share in compensation for land acquired for the Baramulla-Kupwara national highway, while protecting their right to continue the larger inheritance battle before a civil court.

Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, opening the ruling with an unusually moving reflection on parental love and legacy, framed the dispute not merely as a property fight but as a story of family, memory and delayed claims. "There are two lasting bequests parents normally want to provide to their children, one of these is roots, and the other is wings," Justice Kazmi said in the opening lines of her 23-page judgment.

"In this case, father's final act of love depicts that he bestowed his minor, unmarried daughter with 'roots' so as to stand on her feet and the elder married daughter with 'wings' to build her own kingdom," Justice Kazmi added. The case arose from land acquisition for the widening of the Baramulla-Kupwara National Highway at Delina, where parcels under Survey No. 92-B and Survey No. 233 were acquired by the National Highways Authority of India.

The petitioners, legal heirs of late Mst. Malla Begum claimed that the estate originally belonged to Abdul Ahad Ganai, and after his death, it should have devolved under Muslim personal law upon his widow and two daughters, including their mother.

They alleged that their maternal aunt, Sara Begum (respondent No. 5), had fraudulently secured an old mutation entry showing her as the exclusive owner, thereby excluding their mother’s branch from inheritance. The compensation involved in the case was substantial. Court records show the aunt was awarded Rs 2,48,82,947 for 0.136 hectares under Survey No. 233 and Rs 2,98,22,944 for 0.163 hectares under Survey No. 92-B, totalling over Rs 5.47 crore.

The nieces had asked the District Collector, Baramulla, to refer the compensation dispute to the principal civil court under Section 3H(4) of the National Highways Act, 1956, arguing that such a reference is mandatory once a dispute over apportionment arises. Their plea was rejected on March 11, 2025, leading to the present writ petitions, WP(C) No. 601/2025 c/w WP(C) No. 56/2025.

Before the High Court, counsel for the petitioners argued that the Collector exceeded jurisdiction by deciding questions of title instead of making a mandatory reference. They relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Vinod Kumar vs District Magistrate, Mau to argue that only a civil court can resolve disputes relating to compensation apportionment. However, the High Court distinguished that precedent.

Justice Kazmi held that the nieces had not yet established any legally recognisable right, title or interest in the acquired property and therefore could not be treated as “persons interested” under the statute at this stage.