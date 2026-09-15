ETV Bharat / bharat

'J&K Govt Has Almost Lost Legislative Accountability': BJP Demands Extension Of Upcoming Assembly Session

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma addresses a press conference at the BJP office in Jammu on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government over the 'insufficient' duration of the upcoming autumn session of the legislative assembly saying the NC government had “almost lost its legislative accountability”.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the J&K assembly, Sunil Sharma said they were hoping that the session would be of at least 30 days duration.

“By scheduling just five sittings, the government has made a cruel joke with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which we condemn,” Sharma said.

The autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held from September 21. Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on September 8 issued a 10-day calendar for the session which will be held before the government shifts its offices to Jammu under annual Darbar Move. Excluding the three holidays and the obituary references on the opening day, the session will have less than a week for government business and private members' bills.