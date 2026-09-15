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'J&K Govt Has Almost Lost Legislative Accountability': BJP Demands Extension Of Upcoming Assembly Session

Addressing a presser in Jammu, Leader of the Opposition in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma said the scheduled calendar framed by the Speaker was insufficient.

Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma addresses a press conference at the BJP office in Jammu on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma addresses a press conference at the BJP office in Jammu on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government over the 'insufficient' duration of the upcoming autumn session of the legislative assembly saying the NC government had “almost lost its legislative accountability”.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the J&K assembly, Sunil Sharma said they were hoping that the session would be of at least 30 days duration.

“By scheduling just five sittings, the government has made a cruel joke with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which we condemn,” Sharma said.

The autumn session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held from September 21. Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on September 8 issued a 10-day calendar for the session which will be held before the government shifts its offices to Jammu under annual Darbar Move. Excluding the three holidays and the obituary references on the opening day, the session will have less than a week for government business and private members' bills.

Sharma said that that the J&K government had “made a mockery of the legislative assembly” adding “The actions by Speaker are disappointing in particular”. “The J&K government has almost lost its legislative accountability”.

Calendar for the upcoming Autumn session of J&K Assembly
Calendar for the upcoming Autumn session of J&K Assembly (Screengrab)

The LoP claimed that there had been “no signs of routine governance on ground for the last two years” in the UT alleging a lack of public outreach of ministers in the Omar Abdullah cabinet.

“The government is corrupt from an ordinary official to the ministerial level. People are scared to go to government offices due to corruption”.

Sharma urged the Speaker to reconsider the duration of the session and enhance it to 30 days saying there is no such platform to highlight public issues.

“We discussed the public issues highlighted during the public outreach of leaders at the marathon meeting today. The people have raised a lot of issues but we have just five days. We have assured the people that we will raise those in the upcoming session with full force to make the government accountable”.

Read More:

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  2. Jammu Kashmir Local Bodies To Stay In Limbo As Govt Awaits Census For Holding Panchayat Delimitation

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