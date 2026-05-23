JK Government Orders Probe Into Demolition Of Gujjar-Bakerwal Homes In Jammu
The Tribal Affairs Department has also stepped in by constituting a separate fact-finding committee headed by senior KAS officer Mumtaz Ali.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 2:56 AM IST
Jammu: In a significant development following the sudden demolition of houses belonging to Gujjar-Bakerwal families at Raika, Sidra in Jammu, the Omar Abdullah government late on Friday evening has ordered a high-level inquiry into the entire episode, amid mounting outrage and allegations of gross abuse of power by officials of the Forest and other Departments.
The government has constituted a broad-based Inquiry Committee headed by secretary of forest department, Rajinder Singh Tara, with the Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Jammu and the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jammu as members. The Committee has been directed to submit its report within one week.
Sources said that “several heads may roll” in the Forest Department as the Government has taken a serious and uncompromising view of the demolitions, especially after revelations that many of the affected families were migrant Gujjars from rural Kashmir and Pir Panjal who had fled militancy and violence over the years and were struggling to rebuild their lives in Jammu.
The Tribal Affairs Department has also stepped in by constituting a separate fact-finding committee headed by senior KAS officer Mumtaz Ali to examine possible violations of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and the constitutional safeguards guaranteed to Scheduled Tribes.
The demolitions have triggered shock waves across the Gujjar-Bakerwal community, with tribal organisations terming the action as “targeted persecution” carried out under the garb of anti-encroachment and anti-drug operations in Jammu.