ETV Bharat / bharat

JK Government Orders Probe Into Demolition Of Gujjar-Bakerwal Homes In Jammu

Jammu: In a significant development following the sudden demolition of houses belonging to Gujjar-Bakerwal families at Raika, Sidra in Jammu, the Omar Abdullah government late on Friday evening has ordered a high-level inquiry into the entire episode, amid mounting outrage and allegations of gross abuse of power by officials of the Forest and other Departments.

The government has constituted a broad-based Inquiry Committee headed by secretary of forest department, Rajinder Singh Tara, with the Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Jammu and the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jammu as members. The Committee has been directed to submit its report within one week.

Sources said that “several heads may roll” in the Forest Department as the Government has taken a serious and uncompromising view of the demolitions, especially after revelations that many of the affected families were migrant Gujjars from rural Kashmir and Pir Panjal who had fled militancy and violence over the years and were struggling to rebuild their lives in Jammu.