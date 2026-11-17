ETV Bharat / bharat

JK Encounter: Probe Finds Slain Terrorist Sheltered LeT Commander Months Before Joining Terror Ranks

Security personnel keep watch during a cordon-and-search operation in the Laroo area, a day after an encounter in which a terrorist was killed by security forces, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday ( IANS )

Kulgam: Umar Nisar Dar, one of the terrorists involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel here, allegedly provided shelter and logistical support for nearly six months to terrorist commander Lateef Bhat, and the duo conducted reconnaissance before executing their plan, according to officials.

Dar, a former bread-maker who had been reported missing by his family, was killed in an encounter with the security forces here on Monday, barely a week after he allegedly joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Both Dar and LeT commander Bhat were traced to the Laru bypass, leading to an encounter that left the former dead. Bhat, one of the most wanted and the only surviving local terrorist in Kashmir Valley, managed to escape. A massive search operation continued in a vast area around the encounter site for the second day on Tuesday to track and neutralise him.

The officials said that according to the investigation, Dar had been working closely with Bhat and had allegedly provided him shelter and logistical support for almost six months before the duo undertook reconnaissance and carried out the attack on the CRPF party in Akhran village, leaving three troopers injured.

An analysis of CCTV footage from November 10 and 11 showed that both Dar and Bhat were captured on multiple cameras installed at the identified locations, the officials said.

They said the footage documented their movements while conducting reconnaissance and subsequently fleeing after the attack. The duo had conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, on November 10, apparently to identify potential targets and plan strikes against the security forces, the officials said.

Following Dar's disappearance, his family had lodged a missing report at the Kulgam police station. The subsequent investigation established that he had joined the TRF immediately after the November 11 attack, they said.

After days of intense search, the officials said the Army and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation after local police received intelligence inputs that two youths suspected of involvement in the attack were moving near the Laru bypass on Monday.

On noticing the movement of the security forces, the two suspects fled to two nearby schools located near an apple orchard, where students were present.