ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Congress Chief Questions Circumstances Around Killings Of Kishtwar SPOs; Seeks Probe

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra has sought a probe into the killings of two SPOs whose bodies were recently recovered in a remote forest area of Kishtwar district. Karra suggested that the two cops might have been shot at by the Army after mistaking them for militants.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Sunday, Karra condemned the killings while seeking a thorough probe over the circumstances around their mysterious death.

Karra said that he spoke to the party's District President Kishtwar over the killings, saying the two SPOs had gone hunting and had guns with them.

“There were two pickets in Wadwan and its adjoining area. They had crossed the pickets comfortably while going ahead, but the Army mistook them as militants given their civilian clothes and they fired upon them. This is one story,” Karra said.

“The other story which is propagated by the BJP is that they were killed by militants. We have demanded a proper investigation into it, but the other angles should also be investigated,” he added.

The bullet riddled bodies of the two SPOs Bobby Chand, 57 and Rashpal Kumar, 45, were found on Thursday in remote Dachhan forests of Kishtwar district in Jammu division.

Karra hit out at the BJP's Kishtwar legislator Shagun Parihar over her statement after the twin killings that announcements were made from mosques for targeting Hindus in the area.

“The local BJP legislator Shagun Parihar also claimed that an announcement was made through a masjid in Wadwan that Hindus should be killed. This is highly condemnable.

Our district president in Kishtwar is a Hindu. I told him to seek evidence from the legislator and if she doesn't prove her claim with evidence, she should resign from her chair,” he said.

He accused the BJP leaders camping in Wadwan of communalising the situation. “I think they have other designs behind their statements,” he said.