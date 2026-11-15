J&K Congress Chief Questions Circumstances Around Killings Of Kishtwar SPOs; Seeks Probe
JKPCC Chief Tariq Karra said that the two cops had gone hunting and had crossed the pickets smoothly in the forest area.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra has sought a probe into the killings of two SPOs whose bodies were recently recovered in a remote forest area of Kishtwar district. Karra suggested that the two cops might have been shot at by the Army after mistaking them for militants.
Speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Sunday, Karra condemned the killings while seeking a thorough probe over the circumstances around their mysterious death.
Karra said that he spoke to the party's District President Kishtwar over the killings, saying the two SPOs had gone hunting and had guns with them.
“There were two pickets in Wadwan and its adjoining area. They had crossed the pickets comfortably while going ahead, but the Army mistook them as militants given their civilian clothes and they fired upon them. This is one story,” Karra said.
“The other story which is propagated by the BJP is that they were killed by militants. We have demanded a proper investigation into it, but the other angles should also be investigated,” he added.
The bullet riddled bodies of the two SPOs Bobby Chand, 57 and Rashpal Kumar, 45, were found on Thursday in remote Dachhan forests of Kishtwar district in Jammu division.
Karra hit out at the BJP's Kishtwar legislator Shagun Parihar over her statement after the twin killings that announcements were made from mosques for targeting Hindus in the area.
“The local BJP legislator Shagun Parihar also claimed that an announcement was made through a masjid in Wadwan that Hindus should be killed. This is highly condemnable.
Our district president in Kishtwar is a Hindu. I told him to seek evidence from the legislator and if she doesn't prove her claim with evidence, she should resign from her chair,” he said.
He accused the BJP leaders camping in Wadwan of communalising the situation. “I think they have other designs behind their statements,” he said.
Karra, who is also a legislator from Srinagar’s Shalteng constituency, said that the killings also question the credibility of the Government of India which claims the situation is normal.
“The BJP government should issue a white paper about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. It trumpets the peaceful situation in Jammu and Kashmir to the world, but the grievous attacks have also happened during the BJP government,” he said.
BJP MLA Hits Back At Karra
Jammu and Kashmir BJP legislator RS Pathania hit back at JKPCC Chief Karra's remarks on the killings of the two SPOs.
Pathania, in a statement, said that the “entire nation is mourning the tragic loss of two brave SPOs in Kishtwar” adding “At this sensitive juncture, the J&K Congress President, has chosen to float an unsubstantiated theory, create confusion and cast aspersions on our security forces without waiting for the investigation to establish the facts”.
“Such irresponsible statements are not only unbecoming of a public representative but also an affront to the sacrifice of our brave personnel and the sentiments of their bereaved families,” Pathania said.
“The sacrifice of our bravehearts is not a tool for political point-scoring. Congress must withdraw these speculative remarks and tender an unconditional apology to the bereaved families, security forces and the nation. Truth must prevail, justice must be served, and the dignity of our bravehearts must remain above politics, he said.
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