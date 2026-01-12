JK budget session To Begin On February 2; CM Abdullah To Present Annual Allocation Plan On Feb 6
This is the second budget session of Omar Abdullah-led NC government and fifth session of his government in this union territory.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's 22-day budget session to begin on February 2 with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be presenting the annual budget on February 6.
As per the provisional calendar issued by the Legislative Assembly secretariat, the budget session will have a 36-day break in between for the holy month of Ramzan. In the first part, LG's address will be on February 2 followed by discussion on motion of thanks on LG's address on February 3 to 5.
On February 6, CM, who is also the finance minister, will present the budget and discussion on the budget will be held from February 7 to 10 with the holiday on February 8. After that demand of grants will be presented by ministers of respective departments from February 11 to 19 with two holidays on February 14 and 15.
The first part of the budget session will go for recess from February 18 and will resume on March 27 after the month of Ramzan followed by Eid-ul-Fitr.
When the session resumes on March 27, appropriation bills will be taken on that day followed by government business on March 28. On March 29, there will be a holiday followed by private members bills on March 30 and private members resolutions on March 31. On April 1, again private members bills will be taken and on April 2 private members resolution will be taken. There will be a holiday on April 3 and government business on April 4, which will be the last day of the session.
