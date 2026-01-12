ETV Bharat / bharat

JK budget session To Begin On February 2; CM Abdullah To Present Annual Allocation Plan On Feb 6

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's 22-day budget session to begin on February 2 with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be presenting the annual budget on February 6.

As per the provisional calendar issued by the Legislative Assembly secretariat, the budget session will have a 36-day break in between for the holy month of Ramzan. In the first part, LG's address will be on February 2 followed by discussion on motion of thanks on LG's address on February 3 to 5.

On February 6, CM, who is also the finance minister, will present the budget and discussion on the budget will be held from February 7 to 10 with the holiday on February 8. After that demand of grants will be presented by ministers of respective departments from February 11 to 19 with two holidays on February 14 and 15.