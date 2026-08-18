ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K BJP MLA Lavishes Praise On CM Omar Abdullah For 'Generous Funding'; Party Takes Serious Note

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken serious note of one of its legislator's open praise for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the “generous funding” for his constituency while skipping the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources in the J&K BJP told ETV Bharat that the UT unit of the party has taken cognizance of MLA Udhampur West Pawan Gupta's praise for Abdullah for allotting money for his constituency from a centrally sponsored scheme. Gupta, who also happens to be the deputy Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly, had lavished praise on CM Omar during the latter's visit to Udhampur on August 7.

Omar laid the foundation stone for various centrally sponsored water augmentation projects under which Udhampur was allotted Rs 124.19 crore. Gupta had thanked him for the generous funding while skipping the Government of India. This prompted party MLA from Chenani Balwant Singh Mankotia to take exception.

Also, during a flag hoisting function in Udhampur on August 15, Gupta again thanked the CM and said, "I again thank Omar Abdullah for allotting such a huge amount for Udhampur and I know whom to thank and when to thank. Those who have come from outside into the party (without naming Mankotia) should first learn the discipline,” in an apparent dig at Mankotia.

Furthermore, Gupta's conspicuous absence from the party's protest demonstration against the National Conference (NC) government on Monday fuelled tension within the party.