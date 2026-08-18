J&K BJP MLA Lavishes Praise On CM Omar Abdullah For 'Generous Funding'; Party Takes Serious Note
BJP MLA from Udhampur West, Pawan Gupta's praise for CM Omar has caused a stir withing the party, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken serious note of one of its legislator's open praise for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the “generous funding” for his constituency while skipping the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sources in the J&K BJP told ETV Bharat that the UT unit of the party has taken cognizance of MLA Udhampur West Pawan Gupta's praise for Abdullah for allotting money for his constituency from a centrally sponsored scheme. Gupta, who also happens to be the deputy Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly, had lavished praise on CM Omar during the latter's visit to Udhampur on August 7.
Omar laid the foundation stone for various centrally sponsored water augmentation projects under which Udhampur was allotted Rs 124.19 crore. Gupta had thanked him for the generous funding while skipping the Government of India. This prompted party MLA from Chenani Balwant Singh Mankotia to take exception.
Chief Minister today laid the foundation stone for the Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme, Udhampur. To be executed under AMRUT 2.0 at a cost of ₹124.19 crore, the project will address long-standing water requirements, ensure a sustainable drinking-water supply and improve… pic.twitter.com/fHA4c0WLQT— Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 7, 2026
Also, during a flag hoisting function in Udhampur on August 15, Gupta again thanked the CM and said, "I again thank Omar Abdullah for allotting such a huge amount for Udhampur and I know whom to thank and when to thank. Those who have come from outside into the party (without naming Mankotia) should first learn the discipline,” in an apparent dig at Mankotia.
Furthermore, Gupta's conspicuous absence from the party's protest demonstration against the National Conference (NC) government on Monday fuelled tension within the party.
"In a function where both Chief Minister and deputy LOP were present, thanking Omar Abdullah for allotting money for a development works under Amrut 2.0 was alright but the MLA should have clearly thanked the PM and MoS in PMO as he belongs to the same party and money has come from the centre," A BJP leader said.
"On one hand, our LOP is exposing the NC government and CM for not addressing the basic issues of the public and failing to deliver. He organised protest demonstrations but on the other hand Pawan Gupta has all praise for Omar Abdullah, which is not acceptable," he added.
Sources said that the J&K unit of the BJP has informed the central leadership about Gupta's remarks and his absence from the August 17 protest demonstration.
Talking to ETV Bharat, MLA Chenani Balwant Mankotia said, "I have no personal issues with Pawan Gupta despite being rivals for nearly 30 long years. But I wanted him to thank the GoI from where the funding comes from. I also don't know in which context the MLA Udhampur west used the term outsider."
Mankotia was a leader of J&K National Panthers Party (NPP) and defeated Gupta twice from Udhampur seat, first in 2002 and second in 2008 Assembly elections. But in 2014, Gupta emerged victorious against Mankotia. Mankotia joined the BJP in September 2022 and the party fielded him from Chenani seat of Udhampur which he won.
ETV Bharat also contacted Pawan Gupta and asked for his stance on the issue but he refused to talk on phone.
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