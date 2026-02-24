Jitendra Singh Launches SUJVIKA, Says Biotechnology Will Power India’s Next Industrial Revolution
Minister Jitendra Singh launches SUJVIKA portal, positions biotechnology as key driver of India’s $1 trillion bioeconomy vision.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 11:14 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As India sharpens its focus on building a $1 trillion bioeconomy by 2047, the launch of the AI-driven biotech trade intelligence portal “SUJVIKA” has signalled more than just a new digital platform; it reflects what top scientists describe as the beginning of a new technological era.
At the centre of that vision is Rajesh Sudhir Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), who described biotechnology as the defining revolution of the next 25 years.
“If you look at the technological revolutions over the last 300 years, the first was mechanisation, the second electrification, the third digitalisation, and the fourth will be biolisation of the world,” Gokhale told ETV Bharat. “That is what you will witness over the next 25 years.”
The remarks came as Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh launched SUJVIKA, a Trade Statistics Digital Intelligence Platform developed by DBT in collaboration with industry body ABLE. The portal provides structured, authenticated data on biotechnology imports, helping researchers, startups and industry identify high-value import dependencies and prioritise domestic manufacturing.
But for Gokhale, the launch represents something larger, the maturation of India’s biotech ecosystem. “This is one of the unique departments in the world. Many countries don’t even have a dedicated Department of Biotechnology,” he said, underscoring DBT’s distinct institutional role. Over the past decade, India’s bioeconomy has expanded from roughly $10 billion to about $165 billion, driven by scientific progress and a rapidly growing innovation ecosystem.
He credited the expansion not only to scientific breakthroughs but also to a strong translational ecosystem that connects laboratories with industry. “Over the years, India’s biotechnology has made significant progress in science, technology and innovation, which has driven the bioeconomy’s growth,” he said.
According to Gokhale, the present moment is especially critical because biotechnology is converging with artificial intelligence and digital systems. “The present circumstances, with the advent of AI and other emerging technologies, are promoting the biotech system to grow very rapidly,” he explained.
AI Analytics For Biotech R&D
SUJVIKA itself reflects that convergence. By using AI to analyse and present biotechnology import data in a structured format, the platform enables evidence-based planning and strategic decision-making. Startups can now identify which biochemical products or industrial enzymes are heavily imported and where indigenous R&D efforts could be prioritised.
Gokhale emphasised that DBT’s approach is integrated, spanning knowledge creation, technology translation, startup support, and societal impact. “We are not only building scientific capacity; we are fostering entrepreneurship and advancing the bioeconomy in a structured way,” he said.
As DBT completes 40 years since its establishment in 1986, Gokhale described the department’s journey as transformative. What began as an institution focused largely on research infrastructure has evolved into a catalyst for industrial-scale innovation.
He also pointed to recent advancements in genome editing and high-performance biomanufacturing, noting that India is steadily building capabilities that match global standards. Under frameworks such as the BioE3 policy, Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment, biological systems are being integrated with digital intelligence and socio-economic design to create sustainable growth models.
For Gokhale, the road ahead carries both promise and responsibility. “The Department of Biotechnology has great opportunities and great challenges as we move towards Viksit Bharat,” he said, referring to India’s long-term development vision.
The opportunity lies in leveraging India’s demographic strength, scientific talent and digital infrastructure to lead the global bio revolution. The challenge lies in scaling innovation responsibly, ensuring quality, and maintaining global competitiveness.
The launch event also featured presentations by young scientists and DBT directorates, alongside the unveiling of DBT’s revamped website, aligned with the Government of India’s Digital Brand Identity framework.
But beyond ceremonies and announcements, the message from India’s biotech leadership was clear: the coming decades will be defined not just by digital transformation, but by biological innovation powered by artificial intelligence.
If mechanisation shaped the industrial age, electrification powered modern industry, and digitalisation transformed communication, Gokhale believes biolisation will redefine health, agriculture, sustainability and manufacturing. And with tools like SUJVIKA, India is positioning itself not as a follower, but as a frontrunner in that fourth revolution.