ETV Bharat / bharat

Jitendra Singh Launches SUJVIKA, Says Biotechnology Will Power India’s Next Industrial Revolution

Union MoS Jitendra Singh during the 40th Foundation Day of Department of Biotechnology, launched “SUJVIKA” AI driven Biotech Product Data Portal, developed in collaboration with Industry partners ABLE, on Tuesday. ( ANI )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As India sharpens its focus on building a $1 trillion bioeconomy by 2047, the launch of the AI-driven biotech trade intelligence portal “SUJVIKA” has signalled more than just a new digital platform; it reflects what top scientists describe as the beginning of a new technological era.

At the centre of that vision is Rajesh Sudhir Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), who described biotechnology as the defining revolution of the next 25 years.

“If you look at the technological revolutions over the last 300 years, the first was mechanisation, the second electrification, the third digitalisation, and the fourth will be biolisation of the world,” Gokhale told ETV Bharat. “That is what you will witness over the next 25 years.”

Rajesh Sudhir Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT). (ETV Bharat)

The remarks came as Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh launched SUJVIKA, a Trade Statistics Digital Intelligence Platform developed by DBT in collaboration with industry body ABLE. The portal provides structured, authenticated data on biotechnology imports, helping researchers, startups and industry identify high-value import dependencies and prioritise domestic manufacturing.

But for Gokhale, the launch represents something larger, the maturation of India’s biotech ecosystem. “This is one of the unique departments in the world. Many countries don’t even have a dedicated Department of Biotechnology,” he said, underscoring DBT’s distinct institutional role. Over the past decade, India’s bioeconomy has expanded from roughly $10 billion to about $165 billion, driven by scientific progress and a rapidly growing innovation ecosystem.

He credited the expansion not only to scientific breakthroughs but also to a strong translational ecosystem that connects laboratories with industry. “Over the years, India’s biotechnology has made significant progress in science, technology and innovation, which has driven the bioeconomy’s growth,” he said.

According to Gokhale, the present moment is especially critical because biotechnology is converging with artificial intelligence and digital systems. “The present circumstances, with the advent of AI and other emerging technologies, are promoting the biotech system to grow very rapidly,” he explained.