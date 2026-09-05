ETV Bharat / bharat

Jitendra Singh Calls For Employee-friendly Service Rules; Backs CSS Shield For Bereaved Families

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (right) handing over financial assistance during an event in New Delhi on Saturday ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and Minister in the PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Saturday called for continued efforts to make government service rules more responsive to the needs of employees and their families, while backing a new mutual support initiative for bereaved families of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers.

Speaking at the launch of the 'CSS Shield' initiative of the Central Secretariat Service Forum here, Singh said collective efforts to support families during sudden loss could help create a culture of solidarity within government services. He said the mechanism was not difficult to implement and depended largely on the collective will and willingness of colleagues to contribute.

Singh also presented financial assistance to the families of late CSS officers Mohan Chandra Bhatt and Rajendra Chandra as part of the initiative. Singh said CSS Shield was aligned with the broader efforts of the Personnel Ministry to make government service systems more responsive to employees and their families.

Several service-related provisions have been modified in recent years to reflect contemporary requirements, Singh said, adding that the government remains open to reviewing and changing existing rules wherever necessary.

Referring to the government's approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said there was continuous encouragement to review procedures and improve arrangements wherever possible.

The minister also suggested expanding CSS Shield beyond immediate financial assistance. As the initiative's corpus and participation grow, scholarships and educational assistance for children of deceased CSS officers could be incorporated, he said.

The CSS Forum said the initiative is based on the principle “Contribute for Family, Support with Dignity” and seeks to establish a structured and dependable mechanism of financial support for bereaved families.