Jitendra Singh Calls For Employee-friendly Service Rules; Backs CSS Shield For Bereaved Families
CSS Forum’s initiative to provide at least Rs 15 lakh assistance to families of deceased officers; Minister suggests scholarships for their children. Reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and Minister in the PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Saturday called for continued efforts to make government service rules more responsive to the needs of employees and their families, while backing a new mutual support initiative for bereaved families of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers.
Speaking at the launch of the 'CSS Shield' initiative of the Central Secretariat Service Forum here, Singh said collective efforts to support families during sudden loss could help create a culture of solidarity within government services. He said the mechanism was not difficult to implement and depended largely on the collective will and willingness of colleagues to contribute.
Singh also presented financial assistance to the families of late CSS officers Mohan Chandra Bhatt and Rajendra Chandra as part of the initiative. Singh said CSS Shield was aligned with the broader efforts of the Personnel Ministry to make government service systems more responsive to employees and their families.
Several service-related provisions have been modified in recent years to reflect contemporary requirements, Singh said, adding that the government remains open to reviewing and changing existing rules wherever necessary.
Referring to the government's approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said there was continuous encouragement to review procedures and improve arrangements wherever possible.
The minister also suggested expanding CSS Shield beyond immediate financial assistance. As the initiative's corpus and participation grow, scholarships and educational assistance for children of deceased CSS officers could be incorporated, he said.
The CSS Forum said the initiative is based on the principle “Contribute for Family, Support with Dignity” and seeks to establish a structured and dependable mechanism of financial support for bereaved families.
According to the Forum, CSS officers had already been extending voluntary assistance to families of deceased colleagues before the formal launch of CSS Shield. The need for a more structured system became particularly evident during the COVID-19 period, when several CSS officers died, the Forum said.
Since 2020, CSS officers have collectively contributed around Rs 1.30 crore to support the families of approximately 65–70 deceased officers. Under CSS Shield, it aims to provide at least Rs 15 lakh to each bereaved family, with plans to enhance the assistance as participation increases.
With around 13,000 CSS members, the Forum hopes to substantially expand the corpus and support available to families in the future.Conclusion:The Forum said it welcomed the government's encouragement of initiatives such as CSS Shield.
A senior member of the Forum told ETV Bharat that it would explore the possibility of introducing education assistance and scholarships for children of officers who die in service, following the minister's suggestion.
"The Forum has also entered into MoUs with educational institutions to facilitate education at concessional rates for beneficiaries," he said.
Meanwhile, the Forum urged the 8th Central Pay Commission to consider increasing the contribution and sum assured under the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEIS), citing present-day needs and higher insurance coverage available in the market.