ETV Bharat / bharat

If PM Modi Was Anti-Muslim, Pakistan Would Have Been Wiped Out: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Gaya: Ahead of the second phase of polling for the 2025 Bihar elections on November 11, NDA leaders claimed that like the last time, they have received support of some Muslim voters, even though the opposition has consistently labeled the BJP as anti-Muslim.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed if that were the case, Pakistan would have been wiped out.

Early in the interview, Manjhi asked what the BJP-led government has done wrong against Muslims. He went on to add that on the contrary, the community has been duped by the RJD and the Congress. Neither the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister candidates of the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) are Muslims. Rather, when RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav went to jail, he made his wife the CM. Now, he has promoted his son, said the central minister.

He added that these opposition parties consider Muslims merely as carpet layers for them, while the NDA and the BJP have worked with Muslims.

"If Narendra Modi had been anti-Muslim, Pakistan would have been wiped out today. You must have seen how in Operation Sindoor, only terrorists were targeted. If Modi had been anti-Muslim, ordinary Muslims there wouldn't have been spared. But not a single Indian attack was on hospitals, schools, or public places. Only terrorist hideouts were targeted. So, to simply say that he is anti-Muslim is wrong."

If the MGB loses, who will be held responsible? Manjhi said when Rahul Gandhi made his first visit to the state for poll campaigning, he had the PM's late mother abused. "When he came for the second time, he mocked elections, which are the greatest festival of public faith. The people of Bihar are angry at this," he said.

The HAM(S) chief further said, "His (Rahul Gandhi's) situation is not good. Everyone is upset with him. Nitish Kumar will again become the Bihar CM. People of all castes and religions are with the NDA. If the MGB loses, Rahul Gandhi should be held responsible."

He also said that Home Minister Amit Shah's call for the expulsion of infiltrators is absolutely correct. "What do infiltrators do in our country? They are usurping the rights of our own people. It is necessary to expel them. Rahul Gandhi can spread as many rumours as he wants, but the elections are free and fair. No longer are booths looted, as used to happen under past Congress and RJD governments."

Manjhi then went on to make a bold claim, saying that irrespective of the 'strike rate' of each party in the ruling coalition, the NDA will win more than 160 seats to form government. He said all candidates contesting from his party are receiving support from the public.

When asked if the MGB will win a majority in the first phase, the HAM(S) supremo said MGB leaders are dreaming, as the NDA is ahead in both phases. The people want to live in peace and enjoy development, not return to the jungle raj of old that the MGB symbolises.

The Union Minister went on to rebuke Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Panchayati Raj minister of Uttar Pradesh O P Rajbhar, who recently claimed that RJD would win Bihar. "What idea does Rajbhar have of Bihar sitting in UP? People here are with the NDA. The NDA has taken a lead in the first phase. We will be ahead in the second phase too."