If PM Modi Was Anti-Muslim, Pakistan Would Have Been Wiped Out: Jitan Ram Manjhi
In exclusive interview, Union minister and HAM(S) supremo says people of Bihar, especially women, are happy with CM Nitish and PM Modi.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Gaya: Ahead of the second phase of polling for the 2025 Bihar elections on November 11, NDA leaders claimed that like the last time, they have received support of some Muslim voters, even though the opposition has consistently labeled the BJP as anti-Muslim.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed if that were the case, Pakistan would have been wiped out.
Early in the interview, Manjhi asked what the BJP-led government has done wrong against Muslims. He went on to add that on the contrary, the community has been duped by the RJD and the Congress. Neither the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister candidates of the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) are Muslims. Rather, when RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav went to jail, he made his wife the CM. Now, he has promoted his son, said the central minister.
He added that these opposition parties consider Muslims merely as carpet layers for them, while the NDA and the BJP have worked with Muslims.
"If Narendra Modi had been anti-Muslim, Pakistan would have been wiped out today. You must have seen how in Operation Sindoor, only terrorists were targeted. If Modi had been anti-Muslim, ordinary Muslims there wouldn't have been spared. But not a single Indian attack was on hospitals, schools, or public places. Only terrorist hideouts were targeted. So, to simply say that he is anti-Muslim is wrong."
If the MGB loses, who will be held responsible? Manjhi said when Rahul Gandhi made his first visit to the state for poll campaigning, he had the PM's late mother abused. "When he came for the second time, he mocked elections, which are the greatest festival of public faith. The people of Bihar are angry at this," he said.
The HAM(S) chief further said, "His (Rahul Gandhi's) situation is not good. Everyone is upset with him. Nitish Kumar will again become the Bihar CM. People of all castes and religions are with the NDA. If the MGB loses, Rahul Gandhi should be held responsible."
He also said that Home Minister Amit Shah's call for the expulsion of infiltrators is absolutely correct. "What do infiltrators do in our country? They are usurping the rights of our own people. It is necessary to expel them. Rahul Gandhi can spread as many rumours as he wants, but the elections are free and fair. No longer are booths looted, as used to happen under past Congress and RJD governments."
Manjhi then went on to make a bold claim, saying that irrespective of the 'strike rate' of each party in the ruling coalition, the NDA will win more than 160 seats to form government. He said all candidates contesting from his party are receiving support from the public.
When asked if the MGB will win a majority in the first phase, the HAM(S) supremo said MGB leaders are dreaming, as the NDA is ahead in both phases. The people want to live in peace and enjoy development, not return to the jungle raj of old that the MGB symbolises.
The Union Minister went on to rebuke Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Panchayati Raj minister of Uttar Pradesh O P Rajbhar, who recently claimed that RJD would win Bihar. "What idea does Rajbhar have of Bihar sitting in UP? People here are with the NDA. The NDA has taken a lead in the first phase. We will be ahead in the second phase too."
On whether record voting numbers in the first phase were seen as a threat to the NDA, Manjhi said the increased voting percentage includes 70 per cent women, who are Nitish Kumar fans. Emphasising the CM's achievements, Manjhi said Nitish has got girls educated by providing them with uniforms, bicycles, and scholarship schemes. Women also have reservation in Panchayat elections.
"Women are excited about Nitish. He gives Rs 10,000 to women in every family, which is a major factor behind the rising voting percentages. The MGB is actually unhappy with this."
Regarding work done by his department, the state MSME Minister said a new technology centre has been established in Patna, with seven extension centres across Bihar. Training provided to small businesses have raised employment opportunities, will reduce migration, adding that the work done for the state by Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi will also sway voters in favour of the NDA.
Candidates In The Family
Several members of Manjhi's family are contesting this election as NDA candidates. His daughter-in-law, Deepa Manjhi, is the HAM(S) candidate from Imamganj, while sister-in-law Jyoti Devi is the party's candidate from Barachatti.
Jyoti Devi said that she and her family are confident of a good performance by all NDA constituents.
At Imamganj, Deepa Manjhi had won the 2024 byelection beating the RJD's Roshan Kumar Manjhi. This time, the RJD has fielded an educated woman, Ritu Priya Chaudhary, who is of the same age as Deepa. Significantly, the MGB is eyeing the traditionally NDA-voting Koeri Kushwaha voters, as Ritu Priya is married into a Koeri.
But Jitan Ram said this gamble by the RJD won't succeed. A large number of women, who had "blessed" his daughter the last time, will bless her this time as well.
"Deepa has stood up for the people in every need. She has worked hard for Imamganj, carrying out Rs 400 crore-worth development projects there. If the RJD candidate wins, she will spend five years just trying to understand the needs of the seat. So what work will be done?" asked the Union Minister.
When asked if minorities are unhappy with his recent statements over the Waqf Act and the "I Love Mohammad" controversy, Manjhi said he's confident of receiving the support of Muslim constituents this time as in past elections. "No one is angry. Today, 80 crore people are getting free food grains from the government. Are there no minority community recipients among them?"
Also Read: