‘No Wedding Without A Groom’: Manjhi Wants Nitish Kumar Named As Bihar CM Candidate

Patna: Amid the seat-sharing struggles of the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, a rift has emerged within the ruling NDA as well, especially over the choice for the chief ministerial candidate if it returns to power in the state.

The fissure seemed to have widened after Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi openly backed Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar as the next CM candidate, which is completely in contrast with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks.

Manjhi said, “In my opinion, it would be better to declare Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister and contest the elections. I believe that a wedding procession without a groom is not right. So, if we have already accepted him as the groom, why not consider him as the bridegroom?”