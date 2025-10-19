‘No Wedding Without A Groom’: Manjhi Wants Nitish Kumar Named As Bihar CM Candidate
The JD(U) has already maintained that “Nitish will be the Chief Minister again in the 25th to 30th year."
Published : October 19, 2025 at 5:15 PM IST
Patna: Amid the seat-sharing struggles of the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, a rift has emerged within the ruling NDA as well, especially over the choice for the chief ministerial candidate if it returns to power in the state.
The fissure seemed to have widened after Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi openly backed Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar as the next CM candidate, which is completely in contrast with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks.
Manjhi said, “In my opinion, it would be better to declare Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister and contest the elections. I believe that a wedding procession without a groom is not right. So, if we have already accepted him as the groom, why not consider him as the bridegroom?”
#WATCH गयाजी(बिहार): केंद्रीय मंत्री जीतन राम मांझी ने कहा, " भाजपा के लोगों ने भी कहा है और jdu के लोगों ने भी कहा है कि नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ेंगे। मेरा व्यक्तिगत विचार है कि अगर नीतीश कुमार को मुख्यमंत्री का चेहरा घोषित करके चुनाव लड़ें तो ज्यादा अच्छा है। अगर nda… pic.twitter.com/ahRh7qaDRz— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 19, 2025
Manjhi added that while the NDA collectively decides its leadership, “there should be no problem in declaring him (Nitish Kumar) as the Chief Ministerial candidate.”
Earlier this month, Shah expressed a different feeling in a TV interview in Patna. “The NDA is contesting the Bihar Assembly elections this time too under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. After the results are in, all MLAs will meet to decide on the Chief Minister,” he said.
Separately, the JD(U) has already maintained that “Nitish will be the Chief Minister again in the 25th to 30th year”, which signalled confidence over Kumar.
As per the NDA’s current seat-sharing formula, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan will fight 29 seats, while Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha’s parties will get six seats each.
Read More