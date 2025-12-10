Tamil Nadu Inks Rs 4,000 Crore MoU With Jio Hotstar
The Tamil Nadu government’s pact with Jio Hotstar is set to bring major investments and thousands of jobs to the state’s rapidly growing content economy.
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government had inked an MoU with streaming service Jio Hotstar worth Rs 4,000 crore on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said. The MoU was signed to strengthen South India’s creative economy.
Speaking during the star-studded event here attended by leading figures from the region’s film and television industries, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Chennai is the capital of the southern film industry. “Not only Tamil but also Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films were produced in Chennai. The artistic and literary history of Tamil Nadu has a tradition of thousands of years. That is why our culture is alive and well today,” he said.
He said the Dravidian movement was the first in the country to show how art can become a tool for liberation. “As we all know, art plays a very powerful role in shaping the socio-political landscape of Tamil Nadu and the southern states. The Dravidian movement was the first movement in the country to show that art can liberate, cinema can educate, and entertainment can lead our society forward,” he noted.
Highlighting the role of Dravidian leaders, he said the state had turned screens into classrooms and drama into dialogue. “We turned screens into classrooms, we turned drama into dialogue, we turned stories into society. Our leaders, C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, are the true trendsetters of Tamil cinema. Karunanidhi completely changed the path of Tamil cinema with the film Parasakthi,” he said.
Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasised that the Over-The-Top (OTT) has expanded the universe of cinema. “Today, OTT has taken cinema to every home. In the past, there were few opportunities for that. The story is what matters now. If the story is good, it will be celebrated by the people forever, regardless of language or ethnicity; it will definitely be welcomed everywhere. ODD has not changed cinema. It has expanded the universe of cinema. It is creating space for new kinds of stories, formats and voices,” Stalin said.
Praising actor Kamal Haasan, he said, “In today’s environment, it is very important for artists to learn new technologies. Actor Kamal Haasan, who is sitting here with us, is a great example and a pioneer for all of us as to what to learn, how to learn it, and how to bring it into art.”
The Deputy CM noted that Jio Hotstar has announced an investment of Rs 12,000 crore in four southern states. Of this, Rs 4,000 crore has been invested in Tamil Nadu. “This will create 1000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs,” he said.
The event was also attended by Information and Communications Minister Saminathan, actors Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nivin Pauly, among other prominent personalities from South cinema.
