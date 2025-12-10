ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Inks Rs 4,000 Crore MoU With Jio Hotstar

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, third left, with representatives of JioHotstar signed MoU between Tamil Nadu government and Jio Hotstar during the inauguration event of 'JioHotstar South Unbound', in Chennai, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. Actor Kamal Haasan also seen. ( PTI )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government had inked an MoU with streaming service Jio Hotstar worth Rs 4,000 crore on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said. The MoU was signed to strengthen South India’s creative economy.

Speaking during the star-studded event here attended by leading figures from the region’s film and television industries, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Chennai is the capital of the southern film industry. “Not only Tamil but also Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films were produced in Chennai. The artistic and literary history of Tamil Nadu has a tradition of thousands of years. That is why our culture is alive and well today,” he said.

He said the Dravidian movement was the first in the country to show how art can become a tool for liberation. “As we all know, art plays a very powerful role in shaping the socio-political landscape of Tamil Nadu and the southern states. The Dravidian movement was the first movement in the country to show that art can liberate, cinema can educate, and entertainment can lead our society forward,” he noted.

Highlighting the role of Dravidian leaders, he said the state had turned screens into classrooms and drama into dialogue. “We turned screens into classrooms, we turned drama into dialogue, we turned stories into society. Our leaders, C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, are the true trendsetters of Tamil cinema. Karunanidhi completely changed the path of Tamil cinema with the film Parasakthi,” he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasised that the Over-The-Top (OTT) has expanded the universe of cinema. “Today, OTT has taken cinema to every home. In the past, there were few opportunities for that. The story is what matters now. If the story is good, it will be celebrated by the people forever, regardless of language or ethnicity; it will definitely be welcomed everywhere. ODD has not changed cinema. It has expanded the universe of cinema. It is creating space for new kinds of stories, formats and voices,” Stalin said.