JICA Expert Hiroshi Nakata Visits Hazaribagh For Forestry Project's Assessment
Published : November 7, 2025 at 7:50 PM IST
Hazaribagh: Hiroshi Nakata, a forestry expert from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tokyo, is currently visiting Hazaribagh in Jharkhand to assess the region’s natural vegetation and study the living standards of residents in forested areas.
Officials from the Hazaribagh Western Forest Division are accompanying Nakata as part of an expert team tour focused on gathering critical field data and perspectives on sustainable forest management.
Nakata’s visit, scheduled from November 3 to 8, is set to cover several areas in Hazaribagh. The team will evaluate ground realities and technical feasibility for a proposed Indo-Japanese collaborative forestry project, which aims to strengthen local ecological practices.
Nakata remarked on the unique beauty of the region’s sal trees and forests, emphasising both their ecological value and the varying living conditions of the communities dependent on them.
Officials stated that the field program prioritised four key objectives: understanding Hazaribagh’s diverse forest landscape, identifying challenges and opportunities in sustainable forest management, evaluating community-driven conservation models, and analysing the impact of local mining activities on the ecosystem.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, District Forest Officer (DFO) Moun Prakash highlighted the importance of ensuring the project incorporates these findings for effective conservation planning. "This expert visit marks an important step toward enhancing bilateral ties and developing infrastructure as part of Jharkhand’s evolving forest governance system," said the DFO.
He added that the data and observations collected by JICA’s expert will play a decisive role in finalising the new project framework, supporting both capacity-building and strategic development for long-term ecological sustainability in the state.
