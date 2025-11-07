ETV Bharat / bharat

JICA Expert Hiroshi Nakata Visits Hazaribagh For Forestry Project's Assessment

Hazaribagh: Hiroshi Nakata, a forestry expert from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tokyo, is currently visiting Hazaribagh in Jharkhand to assess the region’s natural vegetation and study the living standards of residents in forested areas.

Officials from the Hazaribagh Western Forest Division are accompanying Nakata as part of an expert team tour focused on gathering critical field data and perspectives on sustainable forest management.

Nakata’s visit, scheduled from November 3 to 8, is set to cover several areas in Hazaribagh. The team will evaluate ground realities and technical feasibility for a proposed Indo-Japanese collaborative forestry project, which aims to strengthen local ecological practices.

Nakata remarked on the unique beauty of the region’s sal trees and forests, emphasising both their ecological value and the varying living conditions of the communities dependent on them.