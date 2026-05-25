ETV Bharat / bharat

Jhiram Ghati Incident Led To Annihilation Of State Congress's Top Leadership: Attack Suvivor

Raipur: Thirteen years have passed since the Jhiram Ghati Naxalite attack, yet the wounds of the victim families remain as fresh as ever. Shivnarayan Dwivedi, a survivor who was injured in that attack, has now abandoned all hope for justice.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dwivedi, who fought for justice through the 'Jhiram Victims' Association,' says this is the 'thirteenth-day ritual' (a traditional mourning ceremony marking the end of the mourning period) for the incident which brings an end to his hope for justice. Edited excerpts:

Question: Thirteen years have gone by since the Jhiram Naxalite attack, yet you continue to assert that justice has not been delivered?

Answer: The Jhiram Ghati incident, which took place on May 25, 2013, resulted in the annihilation of the Congress's top leadership in the state. I myself was injured in that attack and suffered a gunshot wound. From the very beginning, I have been fighting for justice in this case and have also served as the president of the 'Jhiram Victims' Association.' During the tenure of the BJP government, a judicial inquiry commission was constituted under the chairmanship of Justice Prashant Mishra. While the Congress was in power at the Centre, the then prime minister Manmohan Singh ordered an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, the NIA has not questioned me — nor, for that matter, any other victim. If the victims themselves were never interviewed, then on what basis was the investigation conducted? It has been four years since the judicial inquiry report was submitted, yet it has still not been tabled before the Legislative Assembly. I have written letters to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, demanding that the report be made public.

Question: Senior Naxal commanders have surrendered. Were they interrogated regarding the Jhiram case?

Answer: The government is facilitating the surrender of Naxals by rolling out the "red carpet" for them. During the Jhiram attack, five separate ambushes were laid, and five different commanders were present at various locations. Ramanna has been killed while the remaining three commanders have surrendered. Furthermore, Hidma has also been eliminated. Even if the government chooses not to conduct a rigorous interrogation, it could at least ask who orchestrated the murder of 32 people at Jhiram. At the time, the BJP was in power, and the then chief minister, Dr Raman Singh, himself acknowledged that there had been a security lapse. The surrendered Naxals are giving interviews to the media, why are they not being asked who was behind the Jhiram attack?

Question: Is the government focusing solely on the rehabilitation of Naxals?

Answer: The government is paying no heed to the victims. If it were, it would have interrogated the surrendered Naxals. In Nandgaon, 47 personnel, including the then Superintendent of Police (SP), B K Chaubey, were martyred, and in Tadmetla, 76 personnel lost their lives. In total, more than 4,000 personnel, political leaders, and ordinary citizens have been killed in Naxal-related violence. The eradication of Naxalism is a welcome development, but the victims, too, must receive justice.

Question: How did it feel when the government spoke of rolling out the ‘red carpet’ for Naxals?

Answer: Hearing that caused immense anguish. Why is a "red carpet" being rolled out for individuals who used to decapitate people and sever their limbs? They should not be accorded such a high level of honour as it sends a message to future generations that one can simply commit murders, become a Naxal, and eventually surrender in exchange for money.

Question: What kind of message will such a policy convey?