Twelve Million Tonnes Of Graphite Deposits Found In Jharkhand's Satbarwa, Highest Ever In Palamu Division
The Mines and Geology Department has prepared a proposal for the central government to auction these deposits
Published : July 22, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Palamu: A massive deposit of 12 million tonnes of graphite has been found in Satbarwa area of Palamu division in Jharkhand recently. This is the largest graphite deposit ever discovered in the Palamu division.
Located in the Khamdih and Purnadih areas of Satbarwa, these deposits are said to be high-quality 7.7 grade with high carbon content. Graphite deposits already exist in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts but Satbarwa's deposit is the largest.
Sources said that drilling was carried out in several areas of Satbarwa in January and February during which these deposits were identified. Following this, a detailed survey was conducted by the Mines and Geology Department that revealed the presence of 12 million tonnes of graphite in Purnadih and Khamdih areas. The department has prepared a proposal for the Central government to auction these deposits.
"A detailed report on the graphite deposits has been prepared and submitted to the department. The Differential Global Positioning Survey (DGPS) has also been completed and demarcation has been done. A technical committee will now evaluate the deposit. After addressing all deficiencies, it will be prepared in accordance with central government guidelines and submitted for auction. High quality graphite containing up to 80% carbon is found in the Latehar area of Palamu and Garhwa," said Rajendra Oraon, Deputy Director of the department.
The local villagers are excited over the discovery of graphite deposits. They hope that this discovery might lead to an end to emigration in search of livelihood. Previously, small mines operated in the area. The majority of them closed over a period of time, forcing the locals to migrate for work.
Umesh Singh of Khamdih said, “Previously, a small mine operated in the village, employing nearly 100 people. After the mine closed, people migrated.”
Maldev Singh said that the villagers want the mine to reopen soon. “The mine will directly employ 200 to 300 people, while hundreds will be indirectly employed,” he said.
The recent surge in demand for graphite has raised hopes of restarting the closed mines in the three districts of Palamu division. The Chando Sokra area of Chainpur in Palamu was once renowned nationwide for graphite mining that ceased after the Forest Act was enacted in the 1980s.
Daltonganj MLA Alok Chaurasia said, “Discussions have been held at various levels to restart the Sokra mines. The discovery of reserves in Satbarwa will create new employment opportunities.” He said that he is working towards restarting the other closed graphite mines as well.
People often think of graphite as a material used only for making pencils. But it's actually in high demand in the nuclear and the lithium battery industries. The graphite produced in the Palamu division is of a suitable quality for both of these sectors.
According to the department officials, Palamu division could become the largest hub for graphite production in the future. The department is also identifying and surveying other blocks, and it is expected that high-quality graphite will be found in various other areas of Palamu as well.
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