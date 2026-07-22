ETV Bharat / bharat

Twelve Million Tonnes Of Graphite Deposits Found In Jharkhand's Satbarwa, Highest Ever In Palamu Division

Palamu: A massive deposit of 12 million tonnes of graphite has been found in Satbarwa area of Palamu division in Jharkhand recently. This is the largest graphite deposit ever discovered in the Palamu division.

Located in the Khamdih and Purnadih areas of Satbarwa, these deposits are said to be high-quality 7.7 grade with high carbon content. Graphite deposits already exist in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts but Satbarwa's deposit is the largest.

Sources said that drilling was carried out in several areas of Satbarwa in January and February during which these deposits were identified. Following this, a detailed survey was conducted by the Mines and Geology Department that revealed the presence of 12 million tonnes of graphite in Purnadih and Khamdih areas. The department has prepared a proposal for the Central government to auction these deposits.

The local villagers are excited over the discovery of graphite deposits (ETV Bharat)

"A detailed report on the graphite deposits has been prepared and submitted to the department. The Differential Global Positioning Survey (DGPS) has also been completed and demarcation has been done. A technical committee will now evaluate the deposit. After addressing all deficiencies, it will be prepared in accordance with central government guidelines and submitted for auction. High quality graphite containing up to 80% carbon is found in the Latehar area of ​​Palamu and Garhwa," said Rajendra Oraon, Deputy Director of the department.

The local villagers are excited over the discovery of graphite deposits. They hope that this discovery might lead to an end to emigration in search of livelihood. Previously, small mines operated in the area. The majority of them closed over a period of time, forcing the locals to migrate for work.