Jharkhand: Top Maoist Misir Besra, Carrying Bounty Of Over Rs 1 Cr, Arrested
Misir Besra was arrested in the Maniadih area in Dhanbad district, and two other Maoists were also arrested during the operation.
By PTI
Published : July 29, 2026 at 6:57 AM IST
Ranchi: Top Maoist Misir Besra, who carried a bounty of over Rs 1 crore, was arrested from Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening, police said. Besra was wanted in various cases related to Maoist activities in several states, including Jharkhand and Odisha, a police officer said.
Besra, a resident of Harladih in Giridih district, was arrested from the Maniadih area in the Barwadda police station area in Dhanbad district, he said. Besides Besra, two other Maoists were also arrested during the operation.
Earlier in the day, 16 Maoists, with six of them carrying a combined bounty of Rs 39 lakh, surrendered before Jharkhand Police here on Tuesday. Santosh Mahto alias Basudev Da alias Dilip, who was wanted in 128 cases and carrying a Rs 15 lakh reward on his head, was among those who surrendered, he said. Two sub-zonal committee members and two area committee functionaries were among those who surrendered, he said.
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