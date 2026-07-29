ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand: Top Maoist Misir Besra, Carrying Bounty Of Over Rs 1 Cr, Arrested

Ranchi: Top Maoist Misir Besra, who carried a bounty of over Rs 1 crore, was arrested from Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday evening, police said. Besra was wanted in various cases related to Maoist activities in several states, including Jharkhand and Odisha, a police officer said.

Besra, a resident of Harladih in Giridih district, was arrested from the Maniadih area in the Barwadda police station area in Dhanbad district, he said. Besides Besra, two other Maoists were also arrested during the operation.