Jharkhand Students' Protest: March To Assembly Marked By Police Lathi-charge And Students' Defiance
While police claimed four of its personnel were injured in stone pelting, students said they were subjected to brutality during the march to Assembly.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 11:46 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Monday witnessed scenes similar to the ones in New Delhi a few days. With police resorting to lathi-charge and water cannons on student protesters marching to the Assembly, the nation watched closely as the developments unfolded through the day.
Earlier in the day, massive security arrangements were put in place in Ranchi where most of the schools remained closed. Security personnel were deployed in strength on the way leading to the Assembly, where prohibitory orders have been clamped within a 750-meter radius till August 12.
The situation remained fraught as talks failed even as the government said that it has accepted 98 per cent of students' demands. However, the protesters said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped.
"We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said after the talks and appealed to students to join the Assembly march.
At around 10 am, the students started gathering near the old Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building, ahead of their march towards the 'Vidhan Sabha'. Around 40 minutes later, the students began their protest march towards Vidhan Sabha amid heavy deployment of police personnel. Visuals showed a massive gathering of protesters, many of them carrying the tricolour, being held back by police barricades.
In the meantime, BJP leaders Aditya Sahu and Babulal Marandi led party workers in a sit-in in front of the CM's residence in Ranchi seeking a CBI probe into exam irregularities. Shortly after, police detained the two BJP leaders. At around 11 am, dozens of protesting students were detained and taken to camp jail as they attempted to march towards the Vidhan Sabha. A large number of students took to the streets near the Sardar Patel statue near the Old Assembly.
Shortly after, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on a fast for nine days over recruitment 'irregularities', joined the march to the Jharkhand Assembly in an ambulance.
As the students marched towards the Assembly, they managed to break some barricades. However, soon police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Visuals from Ranchi showed some protesters dancing as security officials used water cannons after agitators attempted to breach barricades near Jharkhand Assembly.
The dance performances did not impress the police personnel, who resorted to a lathi charge in the afternoon to control the crowd. The protesters were close to the final barricading near the State Assembly and continued to push on when police used a lathi charge to quell the agitation.
The police action angered the protesters. Vikram Kumar, a student protester injured in a lathi charge by police, said, "Hemant Soren ji, you should not have done this. We were protesting peacefully. We did not even hurl any abuses. Suddenly, Police launched a lathi charge. This is not good".
Mahto, carrying former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren's portrait, said, "Despite being on hunger strike, the barbed wires will not be able to stop us. I came here in an ambulance. The government will have to listen to us."
Asking the public not to make him a hero, he added, "I am no God or messiah; I am a common man. There will be no change in my personal life. But the barbed wires hurt more than the hunger strike. Students crossed three layers of barricading. Why does the government want anarchy and not agree to students' demands?"
Further, he urged CM Hemant Soren not to take police action against protesters. "Today it's CM Hemant Soren's birthday, and he should not take such a step where some unfortunate events like at the Jantar Mantar take place here. Do not do anything that causes someone to bleed or get injured and makes the crowd even more agitated. Arrest is a legal process, but there should be no bloodshed. If the government does not agree to the demands, it will be remembered as the one which killed democracy. I will not end the fast," he said.
Amid the police action, Jharkhand CID arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations. Khiangte, who was appointed as Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary, tendered his resignation on July 22.
"We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Additional Director General (CID), Manoj Kaushik said.
In the meantime, several protesters claimed they were injured in the police action, which took place when they reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple on the road to the Assembly. "The baton charge was barbaric. We were protesting peacefully, but the government used batons against us. They can only inflict physical injuries, not harm our thoughts," Piyush Kumar Soni, a protester, said.
"Many female students sustained injuries. Police hit us on our head, arms, face everywhere," he claimed. Vikram Kumar, who came from Hazaribag district, claimed to have sustained a head injury.
Amid the protest, in the evening, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned "the use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand."
In a post on X, he said, The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately. The use of force against students protesting in Jharkhand is wrong. Students have a right to peaceful protest, and only dialogue can yield solutions. The Jharkhand government must continue to hear these students out and resolve their issues immediately."
झारखंड में विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों के ख़िलाफ़ बल का इस्तेमाल ग़लत है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 10, 2026
छात्रों को शांतिपूर्ण विरोध का अधिकार है और बातचीत से ही समाधान निकल सकता है।
झारखंड सरकार को इन छात्रों की बात सुननी चाहिए और हर समस्या का तुरंत समाधान करना चाहिए।
The use of force against students…
Even as news of students' protest kept the nation on its toes, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said it will lead a peaceful gherao of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Tuesday against the alleged lathi-charge, use of water cannons and arrests of students protesting against irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.
In a statement, the student wing of RSS said thousands of students are expected to march peacefully from the Old Assembly Tinkonia Ground to the Legislative Assembly and raise their demands before the government. The ABVP said it strongly condemns the lathi-charge, use of water cannons and arrests of students protesting against irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations in Jharkhand.
Later in the day, Ranchi City SP said four policemen were injured after protesters allegedly pelted stones during the march. Then came the news that Mahto’s health reportedly deteriorated amid his ongoing protest, following which he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Meanwhile, the BJP has called for a Jharkhand bandh on Tuesday to protest against “police atrocities” and lathi-charge on students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state. BJP state president Aditya Sahu said the bandh will be effective from 8 am till midnight on Tuesday.
“It will be a statewide bandh. All essential services, however, are excluded from the purview of the shutdown,” Sahu told reporters at the party headquarters here.