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Jharkhand Students' Protest: March To Assembly Marked By Police Lathi-charge And Students' Defiance

Ranchi: Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Monday witnessed scenes similar to the ones in New Delhi a few days. With police resorting to lathi-charge and water cannons on student protesters marching to the Assembly, the nation watched closely as the developments unfolded through the day.

Earlier in the day, massive security arrangements were put in place in Ranchi where most of the schools remained closed. Security personnel were deployed in strength on the way leading to the Assembly, where prohibitory orders have been clamped within a 750-meter radius till August 12.

The situation remained fraught as talks failed even as the government said that it has accepted 98 per cent of students' demands. However, the protesters said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped.

Protesters damage the barricading during a 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march in Ranchi (IANS)

"We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said after the talks and appealed to students to join the Assembly march.

At around 10 am, the students started gathering near the old Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building, ahead of their march towards the 'Vidhan Sabha'. Around 40 minutes later, the students began their protest march towards Vidhan Sabha amid heavy deployment of police personnel. Visuals showed a massive gathering of protesters, many of them carrying the tricolour, being held back by police barricades.

An injured security person being assisted during the protest (IANS)

In the meantime, BJP leaders Aditya Sahu and Babulal Marandi led party workers in a sit-in in front of the CM's residence in Ranchi seeking a CBI probe into exam irregularities. Shortly after, police detained the two BJP leaders. At around 11 am, dozens of protesting students were detained and taken to camp jail as they attempted to march towards the Vidhan Sabha. A large number of students took to the streets near the Sardar Patel statue near the Old Assembly.

Shortly after, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is on a fast for nine days over recruitment 'irregularities', joined the march to the Jharkhand Assembly in an ambulance.

An injured JPSC-JSSC aspirant being assisted during the 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march (IANS)

As the students marched towards the Assembly, they managed to break some barricades. However, soon police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Visuals from Ranchi showed some protesters dancing as security officials used water cannons after agitators attempted to breach barricades near Jharkhand Assembly.

The dance performances did not impress the police personnel, who resorted to a lathi charge in the afternoon to control the crowd. The protesters were close to the final barricading near the State Assembly and continued to push on when police used a lathi charge to quell the agitation.