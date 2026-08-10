Jharkhand Protest: Ex-JPSC Chairman Arrested Over 'Exam Irregularities'; Scores Of Protesters Detained During Assembly March
Several BJP leaders, including Opposition leader Babulal Marandi and party state president Aditya Sahu, were detained while staging a sit-in protest outside the CM's residence.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Ranchi: Amid intensified student protests, the Jharkhand CID on Monday arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations, a top official of the state probe agency said.
Khiangte, who was appointed as Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary, tendered his resignation on July 22.
"We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Additional Director General (CID), Manoj Kaushik, told PTI.
Khiangte had been questioned four times since July 28. The arrest comes a day after all three JPSC members resigned amid massive protests by aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment tests conducted by the agency.
With Khiangte's arrest, the number of people arrested by CID in this case has risen to 20. He had resigned as JPSC chairperson a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities.
Meanwhile, several hundreds students were detained during Vidhan Sabha gherao protest here on Monday while they were on way to the Assembly demanding action against alleged irregularities and malpractice in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruitment exams.
Student protesters gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, many of them wearing "VOLUNTEER" T-shirts, before beginning their march towards the Assembly. The agitation, which has now entered its 17th day, is being led by students demanding the cancellation of certain recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and the JSSC, along with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.
JPSC protest leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike, left for the Assembly in an ambulance amid the ongoing protest march. He joined the march and was seen being carried on a stretcher by his supporters.
Amid the protests, student demonstrators broke through police barricades near the Old Assembly building and continued marching towards the New Assembly building, s, prompting the police to resort to action. The detainees were pushed onto buses and taken to a camp jail. Despite the police action, many students maintain that their agitation will continue until their demands are met.
Authorities had deployed a heavy police presence, including additional personnel, to prevent any law-and-order situation. Monday's march came after multiple rounds of talks between representatives of various student organisations and a government-appointed panel failed to persuade the protesters to call off their agitation.
Dozens of BJP leaders, including Opposition leader Babulal Marandi and BJP state president Aditya Sahu, were staging a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister's residence. Supporting the students' demands, the BJP leaders raised serious questions regarding the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The police also detained Marandi and other leaders who were protesting.
The controversy has gained momentum following the resignation of all three JPSC members on Sunday, which was accepted by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar following a recommendation from the state government, according to an official statement issued by Lok Bhavan.
Adding to the pressure on the state government, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the alleged JPSC examination irregularities.
The state government has maintained that it has accepted "98%" of the students' demands and has urged them to withdraw the protest.
However, the protesters argue that only three of the 13 examinations they sought to be cancelled have been scrapped. JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan reiterated that the students remain firm on their demand for a CBI inquiry, while six protesters continue their indefinite hunger strike.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier assured the students that those responsible for any irregularities in recruitment examinations would face strict action. However, with the agitation showing no signs of slowing down, the standoff between the protesters and the government continues.
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