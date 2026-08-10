ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Protest: Ex-JPSC Chairman Arrested Over 'Exam Irregularities'; Scores Of Protesters Detained During Assembly March

Ranchi: Amid intensified student protests, the Jharkhand CID on Monday arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations, a top official of the state probe agency said.

Khiangte, who was appointed as Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary, tendered his resignation on July 22.

"We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Additional Director General (CID), Manoj Kaushik, told PTI.

Khiangte had been questioned four times since July 28. The arrest comes a day after all three JPSC members resigned amid massive protests by aspirants over alleged irregularities in recruitment tests conducted by the agency.

With Khiangte's arrest, the number of people arrested by CID in this case has risen to 20. He had resigned as JPSC chairperson a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, several hundreds students were detained during Vidhan Sabha gherao protest here on Monday while they were on way to the Assembly demanding action against alleged irregularities and malpractice in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruitment exams.

Student protesters gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi, many of them wearing "VOLUNTEER" T-shirts, before beginning their march towards the Assembly. The agitation, which has now entered its 17th day, is being led by students demanding the cancellation of certain recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and the JSSC, along with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.

JPSC protest leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on a hunger strike, left for the Assembly in an ambulance amid the ongoing protest march. He joined the march and was seen being carried on a stretcher by his supporters.