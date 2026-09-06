Jharkhand SIR: First Time Voters Struggle To Get Names Added In Electoral Rolls
The applications for enrollment at the district level are falling short of expectations, reports, Bhuvan Kishore Jha.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Ranchi: There is a lacklustre response to the drive of adding fresh voters to the electoral rolls in Jharkhand. The applications for enrollment at the district level are falling short of expectations.
There are several reasons being cited for this including the documentation required for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the complex process of getting the names added.
The youth who will turn 18 on October 1, 2026, can become eligible voters under the voter revision process. Official figures suggest, the number of such youth is approximately 10 lakh. On an average, approximately 8,00,000 youth in Jharkhand turn 18 each year.
It is noteworthy that no names have been added to the voter list in the state after October 1, 2024. According to Election Commission data, in the voter list published on October 1, 2024, as the eligibility date, the number of young male voters in the 18-19 age group was 4,80,760, female voters was 5,93,959 and that of the third gender voters was 13.
Since the voter list hasn't been revised since 2024, the Commission expects approximately 18 to 20 lakh young people to become first-time voters during this year's SIR. All districts have been assigned tentative targets but the number of applications received at the district level is falling short of expectations.
Data available with the Chief Electoral Officer says that 3,41,577 Form-6 were received from all the districts by September 4. Ranchi district has received the highest number of 31,662 Form-6 while Lohardaga has received the lowest with just 1,984.
Dhanbad district has received 28,568 applications, Giridih 25,640, Bokaro 17,512, East Singhbhum 29,762, West Singhbhum 2,195, and Palamu 26,764.
Along with this form, the youth have to come up with a declaration and any one of the 11 valid documents listed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Ravi Kumar has directed all the District Electoral Officers (DEO) to expedite the process of enrolling new and young eligible Indian citizens in the electoral rolls through Form 6 and the prescribed declaration.
He stated, “Following the publication of the draft electoral rolls on August 5, 2026, under the SIR, applications are being received from newly eligible voters through Form 6 and the prescribed declaration, both online and offline.”
He said that considering October 1, 2026, as the eligibility date, all eligible Indian citizens who have attained or will attain the age of 18 by that date must be registered in the electoral roll. Applications for adding new voters to the SIR through Form-6 can only be received till September 15.
Given the approximately two-year period between the 2024 Assembly elections and the state's voter growth rate of approximately 4% per year, an average of approximately 60 Form-6 are expected to be received at each polling station. Therefore, any laxity in adding new eligible voters is a serious concern.
Sources said that while there is enthusiasm among young people to get their names included in the voter list, the complexity of the process and the documentation required have increased their difficulties.
Komal, a student at Yogada College in Ranchi, recounted her experience with the difficulty in submitting Form 6. She expressed hope that adding her name to the voter list would allow her to become a part of democracy and cast her vote in forming the government she desires.
Similarly, Shabnam, who left her studies after matriculation and started working as a housewife, said, “I have filled out the form three times but for one reason or another my name hasn't been added to the voter list. I have submitted the form again and hope it will be added.” Sunil from Pundag also had a similar experience and hopes to get his voter ID card.
Justifying the difficulties faced by young voters, Shefali, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Jagannathpur said, “Unless the parents' names are found in the 2003 SIR, inclusion in the voter list is difficult.”
Responding to the difficulties faced by young people with documents, the state government has launched a campaign to issue residential certificates ensuring that there are no obstacles to inclusion in the voter list.
However, even for residential certificates, people are facing significant difficulties due to the demand for various documents which the block offices are not issuing on time.
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