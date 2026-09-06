ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand SIR: First Time Voters Struggle To Get Names Added In Electoral Rolls

Ranchi: There is a lacklustre response to the drive of adding fresh voters to the electoral rolls in Jharkhand. The applications for enrollment at the district level are falling short of expectations.

There are several reasons being cited for this including the documentation required for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the complex process of getting the names added.

The youth who will turn 18 on October 1, 2026, can become eligible voters under the voter revision process. Official figures suggest, the number of such youth is approximately 10 lakh. On an average, approximately 8,00,000 youth in Jharkhand turn 18 each year.

Jharkhand SIR: First Time Voters Struggle To Get Names Added In Electoral Rolls (ETV Bharat)

It is noteworthy that no names have been added to the voter list in the state after October 1, 2024. According to Election Commission data, in the voter list published on October 1, 2024, as the eligibility date, the number of young male voters in the 18-19 age group was 4,80,760, female voters was 5,93,959 and that of the third gender voters was 13.

Since the voter list hasn't been revised since 2024, the Commission expects approximately 18 to 20 lakh young people to become first-time voters during this year's SIR. All districts have been assigned tentative targets but the number of applications received at the district level is falling short of expectations.

Data available with the Chief Electoral Officer says that 3,41,577 Form-6 were received from all the districts by September 4. Ranchi district has received the highest number of 31,662 Form-6 while Lohardaga has received the lowest with just 1,984.

Dhanbad district has received 28,568 applications, Giridih 25,640, Bokaro 17,512, East Singhbhum 29,762, West Singhbhum 2,195, and Palamu 26,764.

Jharkhand SIR: First Time Voters Struggle To Get Names Added In Electoral Rolls (ETV Bharat)