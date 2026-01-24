Jharkhand Set Up A Support Unit, Welfare Board For Transgenders In 2025. Already, These Are Under Scrutiny
The state's transgender community's demands are clear: To fight discrimination, stigma, marginalisation, they need representation, respect, opportunities and rights.
By Chandan Bhattacharya
Ranchi: The Jharkhand government's recent initiative to form a Transgender Support Unit and a Transgender Welfare Board, aimed at providing social security, respect, and inclusion to the transgender community, is already under scrutiny. While the government is calling it a historic and inclusive step, the transgender community, social organisations and activists allege that this system has so far remained confined to files and meetings. The community still feels cheated on basic issues like education, health, employment, scholarships, and reservations.
Transgender people in India face several serious and multifaceted problems that affect their daily lives, from social, economic, health-related to legal. Despite the 2014 NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) judgement, and the 2019 Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, there has been little change on the ground.
Recent surveys and reports (2023-2026) show that discrimination, violence, and exclusion are still common, even as governments are trying to bring about change and taking steps in this direction.
Social Discrimination and Stigma
Transgender people face numerous forms of discrimination, including rejection from family, social exclusion, and derogatory names. They experience humiliation in many aspects of their daily lives. Discriminatory behaviour is common in public places (transport, shops, government offices). Many are forced to leave their families and live alone.
Case Study 1: Kanika Raj
Kanika Raj grew up in a joint family in Ranchi. From the outside, her life seemed normal, but inwardly, a struggle was brewing that few people could see. Kanika says everything was fine until her 10th grade. Studies, home life, and dreams were all normal. But as physical changes began taking place, societal taunts, stares, and family discomfort became insurmountable obstacles in her path.
The situation became so difficult that one day Kanika had to leave home. Amid all the challenges, Kanika passed her Class X exams with first division, and went on to complete her MBA. Today, Kanika works as a tutor at CINI (Child in Need Institute), where she educates poor and needy children. This spirit of giving back to society further strengthens her resolve and journey.
Case Study 2: Amarjeet Nand Giri
The story of Amarjeet Nand Giri, a resident of Bhurkunda in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, is not just a story of struggle, but an example of courage, self-reliance, and social change. Today, she is a Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara — the Varanasi-based Shaivite monastic order — and, as the secretary of the Utthan organisation, is continuously fighting for the rights and respect of the transgender community.
But she has reached this position after overcoming extremely difficult paths. Nand Giri recounts that in her childhood, she didn't even realise that she was different from other children. It was filled with fun and games.
But as soon as she entered Class VII, things began to change. People's attitudes changed, and the taunts began. Not only society, but some members of her own family also did not accept her. The situation at school became even more horrific. She was harassed and subjected to inappropriate behaviour when she went to the boys' restroom. The mental and social torment became so unbearable that she dropped out of school.
This humiliation and loneliness pushed her to the brink of suicide several times. But instead of breaking down, she moved forward, transformed her struggles into her strength.
Today she has become a beacon of hope for thousands of people as the secretary of the Utthan organisation. Under its banner, she has done several important works for the uplift of the transgender community, from fighting for access to government schemes to providing employment opportunities.
Today, Amarjeet Nand Giri, who has been bestowed with the title of Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, is the only transgender person from Jharkhand to have received this honour. However, she also complains that she has not received any help from the government. Even a government that takes steps to empower marginalised communities, makes policies for transgenders that remain merely on paper, she says.
Jharkhand's Transgender Support Unit
The Jharkhand government decided to constitute a dedicated support unit for the welfare of the transgender community on September 9, 2025. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand Transgender Welfare Board, chaired by the then Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari.
The objective of this initiative was to ensure the identification of transgender individuals, connecting them with government schemes, and providing them with a life of dignity in the mainstream of society.
According to data from 2011-14, there are 13,463 transgender people in Jharkhand, while the number across the country is 4,87,803. Experts believe that the actual number may be much higher, as many people hide their identity due to social fear and discrimination.
Against this backdrop, the government claimed to have created this unit, in line with the Centre's Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme, implemented at the national level. For this purpose, provisions were made for the formation of a Transgender Welfare Board at the state level and committees chaired by the Deputy Commissioner at the district level.
Objectives Of The Transgender Unit And Board
- Transgender ID cards, gender certificates, and access to other documents.
- Reservation in education and government jobs (under OBC-2 category).
- Benefits of welfare schemes such as scholarships, pensions, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Garima Greh.
- Health, housing, skill development, and legal aid.
- Freedom from begging, violence, and social exclusion.
Gap Between Declarations And Reality
The ground reality presents a completely different picture. Nand Giri sharply criticised the government's claims, stating that the transgender community has not received any scholarships, educational facilities, or health benefits till date.
The unit and board that were formed have proven to be a mere formality. A meeting was called, but it was informal and ended in five minutes. The government has not taken a single step forward in this direction.
Nand Giri explained that they had to approach the High Court to get justice for the community, and even after that, the High Court's order is not being followed. "In other matters, the government abides by court orders, but in the case of the transgender community, there is continuous neglect," she said.
Reservation On Paper; No Option In Official Documents
Kanika Raj highlighted the shortcomings of the education and reservation systems, saying the government says we should get reservations, but in practice, there is no provision, while official forms only have options for male and female. "So where do we fit ourselves in? Everything is on paper, but there are no real benefits," she said.
She also added that the community still has to rely on itself for education and healthcare. "We are studying and getting treated on our own. There is no support at the government level. All schemes seem to be failing."
'Without Community Representation, Plans Will Remain Incomplete'
Transgender activist Himanshi believes no scheme for transgender welfare can be successful until there is direct participation from the community. She said, "Committees formed for us without our representation are just a show. The government talks about a 2 per cent reservation, but so far no one has benefited from it. If we want tangible results, people from our community must be included in boards and committees."
She also said that due to a lack of opportunities, many transgender people are forced to take the wrong path. Many want to study and work in education and health, but they don't get the opportunity, and their dreams lay shattered.
Invisibilised In Public Spaces, Facilities
Poonam Anand, a transgender rights expert and social activist, held up a mirror to both government and society, saying that public facilities have toilets, but they are only marked for men and women. There is no provision for transgender people.
"This shows that we are still outside the thinking of mainstream society," she said, while appealing to the government to take small but concrete steps. "If the government starts appointing qualified transgender individuals to vacant positions, it would send a powerful message. This community cannot be left alone."
The State Department's Stance
An official in Jharkhand's Department of Women, Child Development and Social Security, on condition of anonymity, said he could not comment on it as the matter is in the hands of higher authorities. This begs the question: When an unit and board have been constituted, why is accountability not being established?
Of High Court Orders And Non-Compliance
Legal experts and advocate Reema Kumari Mukherjee said that from time to time, both the Supreme Court and the High Court have given clear guidelines on transgender rights. If the state government is still not complying with them, it is against constitutional values. Experts believe if the monitoring mechanism were strong and accountability could be established, the situation would be different today.
Community's Demands: Respect, Opportunities, Rights
Until the schemes are implemented on the ground, until transgender youth receive real access to education, employment, and healthcare, the word "welfare" will remain confined to government files. The question today is not whether the board was formed or not, the question is what has changed in the lives of the transgender community?
