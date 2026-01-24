ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Set Up A Support Unit, Welfare Board For Transgenders In 2025. Already, These Are Under Scrutiny

By Chandan Bhattacharya

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government's recent initiative to form a Transgender Support Unit and a Transgender Welfare Board, aimed at providing social security, respect, and inclusion to the transgender community, is already under scrutiny. While the government is calling it a historic and inclusive step, the transgender community, social organisations and activists allege that this system has so far remained confined to files and meetings. The community still feels cheated on basic issues like education, health, employment, scholarships, and reservations.

Transgender people in India face several serious and multifaceted problems that affect their daily lives, from social, economic, health-related to legal. Despite the 2014 NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) judgement, and the 2019 Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, there has been little change on the ground.

Recent surveys and reports (2023-2026) show that discrimination, violence, and exclusion are still common, even as governments are trying to bring about change and taking steps in this direction.

Social Discrimination and Stigma

Transgender people face numerous forms of discrimination, including rejection from family, social exclusion, and derogatory names. They experience humiliation in many aspects of their daily lives. Discriminatory behaviour is common in public places (transport, shops, government offices). Many are forced to leave their families and live alone.

Case Study 1: Kanika Raj

Kanika Raj grew up in a joint family in Ranchi. From the outside, her life seemed normal, but inwardly, a struggle was brewing that few people could see. Kanika says everything was fine until her 10th grade. Studies, home life, and dreams were all normal. But as physical changes began taking place, societal taunts, stares, and family discomfort became insurmountable obstacles in her path.

The situation became so difficult that one day Kanika had to leave home. Amid all the challenges, Kanika passed her Class X exams with first division, and went on to complete her MBA. Today, Kanika works as a tutor at CINI (Child in Need Institute), where she educates poor and needy children. This spirit of giving back to society further strengthens her resolve and journey.

Case Study 2: Amarjeet Nand Giri

The story of Amarjeet Nand Giri, a resident of Bhurkunda in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, is not just a story of struggle, but an example of courage, self-reliance, and social change. Today, she is a Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara — the Varanasi-based Shaivite monastic order — and, as the secretary of the Utthan organisation, is continuously fighting for the rights and respect of the transgender community.

But she has reached this position after overcoming extremely difficult paths. Nand Giri recounts that in her childhood, she didn't even realise that she was different from other children. It was filled with fun and games.

But as soon as she entered Class VII, things began to change. People's attitudes changed, and the taunts began. Not only society, but some members of her own family also did not accept her. The situation at school became even more horrific. She was harassed and subjected to inappropriate behaviour when she went to the boys' restroom. The mental and social torment became so unbearable that she dropped out of school.

This humiliation and loneliness pushed her to the brink of suicide several times. But instead of breaking down, she moved forward, transformed her struggles into her strength.

Today she has become a beacon of hope for thousands of people as the secretary of the Utthan organisation. Under its banner, she has done several important works for the uplift of the transgender community, from fighting for access to government schemes to providing employment opportunities.

Today, Amarjeet Nand Giri, who has been bestowed with the title of Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, is the only transgender person from Jharkhand to have received this honour. However, she also complains that she has not received any help from the government. Even a government that takes steps to empower marginalised communities, makes policies for transgenders that remain merely on paper, she says.

Jharkhand's Transgender Support Unit

The Jharkhand government decided to constitute a dedicated support unit for the welfare of the transgender community on September 9, 2025. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand Transgender Welfare Board, chaired by the then Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari.

The objective of this initiative was to ensure the identification of transgender individuals, connecting them with government schemes, and providing them with a life of dignity in the mainstream of society.

According to data from 2011-14, there are 13,463 transgender people in Jharkhand, while the number across the country is 4,87,803. Experts believe that the actual number may be much higher, as many people hide their identity due to social fear and discrimination.