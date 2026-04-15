ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Naxalites Under Pressure To Surrender

Ranchi: Naxalites operating in Jharkhand are learnt to be under immense pressure to surrender. Sources say that a two year siege of the Saranda 'Red Corridor' by the security forces has increased the pressure on them.

Authorities claim to have halted Naxalite activity in Saranda in West Singhbhum district, leaving the Naxalites to wander through the dense sal forests. They said the security forces are currently engaged in destroying over 400 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were planted in the forest by the Naxals as security cover.

Sources further said there is tension within the Naxal ranks regarding whether to surrender with weapons. Those who are originally from Jharkhand are keen to surrender, as this would provide them with an opportunity to live with their families in an open prison. But those from outside, mainly from West Bengal, prefer to continue the struggle through guerrilla warfare.

Sources disclosed that the top rung of the Naxalites in Jharkhand remains dominated by commanders from outside the state. Leaders from West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh dominate Jharkhand's Naxalite cadres.

It is learnt that Jharkhand's Naxalite cadres are resentful of the outsiders, and the recent killing of a large number of Naxalites in encounters has fueled considerable anger within the organisation.

Top Naxalite Misir Besra Wants To Surrender

There are reports of prominent Naxalite Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore, being under intense pressure to surrender. He is learnt to have distanced himself from the organisation and is seeking to surrender by leaving the forest.

Officials disclosed that there are 47 Naxalites left in Saranda. The official website of the Jharkhand Police puts the number of Naxalites carrying bounties in the state at 38. These include Besra and Asim Mandal alias Akash. Both of them carry a bounty of Rs 1 crore on their heads. They have not been active in the last six months.