Jharkhand Naxalites Under Pressure To Surrender
Authorities claim that while the Naxalites from Jharkhand are keen to surrender, their leaders from outside the state want to continue with armed struggle
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Ranchi: Naxalites operating in Jharkhand are learnt to be under immense pressure to surrender. Sources say that a two year siege of the Saranda 'Red Corridor' by the security forces has increased the pressure on them.
Authorities claim to have halted Naxalite activity in Saranda in West Singhbhum district, leaving the Naxalites to wander through the dense sal forests. They said the security forces are currently engaged in destroying over 400 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were planted in the forest by the Naxals as security cover.
Sources further said there is tension within the Naxal ranks regarding whether to surrender with weapons. Those who are originally from Jharkhand are keen to surrender, as this would provide them with an opportunity to live with their families in an open prison. But those from outside, mainly from West Bengal, prefer to continue the struggle through guerrilla warfare.
Sources disclosed that the top rung of the Naxalites in Jharkhand remains dominated by commanders from outside the state. Leaders from West Bengal, Bihar and Chhattisgarh dominate Jharkhand's Naxalite cadres.
It is learnt that Jharkhand's Naxalite cadres are resentful of the outsiders, and the recent killing of a large number of Naxalites in encounters has fueled considerable anger within the organisation.
Top Naxalite Misir Besra Wants To Surrender
There are reports of prominent Naxalite Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore, being under intense pressure to surrender. He is learnt to have distanced himself from the organisation and is seeking to surrender by leaving the forest.
Officials disclosed that there are 47 Naxalites left in Saranda. The official website of the Jharkhand Police puts the number of Naxalites carrying bounties in the state at 38. These include Besra and Asim Mandal alias Akash. Both of them carry a bounty of Rs 1 crore on their heads. They have not been active in the last six months.
Sources said that security forces recently recovered two letters from a Naxalite camp. The first was from Besra's son, in which he had made an appeal to his father to abandon Naxalism and return home.
The second is from Besra’s mentor Kishan Da, also known as Prashant Bose, which he is said to have written from Ranchi Jail 10 days before his death on April 3, 2026. Kishan is learnt to have written that since it was virtually impossible to carry on with the armed struggle in the present times, the Naxalites should surrender. This letter, dated March 20, 2026, was addressed to Comrade Sagar, alias Besra.
During his stay in Jharkhand, Kishan spent most of his time in the Parasnath area, which is Besra’s home. In his letter, he cited the organisation's heavy losses, with recent police operations having crippled the Maoists. Sources claim that intelligence agencies have received inputs that Besra has left the organisation, gone underground, and could surrender at any time.
Chaos In Naxalite Ranks At News Of Besra's Impending Surrender
Sources added that with the word spreading among the Naxalites that Besra wanted to surrender and receive the reward of Rs 1 crore, which will let him lead a comfortable life with his family, there is chaos. Sources further said that the Naxal cadres wanting to surrender are demanding that their organisation provide a route to allow them to exit the forest.
Jharkhand Police claim that approximately 95 per cent of the state has been cleared of Naxalites. The few remaining ones are constantly shifting base under the intense pressure of security forces.
Inspector General of Police (Operations) Michael Raj said many Naxalites are contacting him to surrender. “They will surrender soon,” he said.
However, IGP Raj denied the information of Besra going underground. He said, “Senior officers at police headquarters are in contact with Besra's family,” adding that the families of other Naxalites in Saranda have been contacted and asked to encourage them to surrender.