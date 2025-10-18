Jharkhand Minor Girl Found Brutally Assaulted In Bhubaneswar, Police Probe Underway
The girl was rescued in a critical condition late Friday night. Police suspect sexual assault and are coordinating with Jharkhand authorities to trace her family.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A 16-year-old girl from Jharkhand was found lying in a critical condition on roadside in Bhubaneswar late on Friday night, in what police suspect to be a case of sexual assault. The minor, who had sustained multiple injuries on her body, was rescued by locals and auto drivers and admitted to Capital Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.
According to police, some auto drivers noticed the girl lying by the roadside in Ashok Nagar area and thought her to be mentally unstable. On finding injuries on her body, they alerted Capital Police Station and shifted her to the hospital.
It was during the preliminary treatment that the doctors noticed that the girl had been brutally tortured and accordingly shared details with the police. The survivor, unable to speak, probably due to trauma, initially told medical staff that she was from Bihar. However, later during investigation, it was found that that she belongs to Jharkhand.
A case has been registered and an investigation launched to trace how the girl reached Bhubaneswar. Investigation is also underway to identify and arrest the accused.
Twin city Police Commissioner Suresh Devdutt Singh said, "A minor girl is being treated by doctors at Capital Hospital, who informed us of her condition. The victim appears to be around 17 years old. Investigation is on and the exact circumstances will be known soon."
Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the medical examination report. "The victim's age is estimated to be around 16 years. She claims to be from Jharkhand, and we are coordinating with Jharkhand Police to trace her family. CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas is being examined," Meena said.
The victim's complete medical report is awaited, and her statement will be re-recorded once she is stable. Both Odisha and Jharkhand Police are jointly investigating the case, he added.
Police said efforts are on to verify the girl's identity, trace her movements, and identify the perpetrator(s). Her condition is now critical.
