Jharkhand Minor Girl Found Brutally Assaulted In Bhubaneswar, Police Probe Underway

Bhubaneswar: A 16-year-old girl from Jharkhand was found lying in a critical condition on roadside in Bhubaneswar late on Friday night, in what police suspect to be a case of sexual assault. The minor, who had sustained multiple injuries on her body, was rescued by locals and auto drivers and admitted to Capital Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

According to police, some auto drivers noticed the girl lying by the roadside in Ashok Nagar area and thought her to be mentally unstable. On finding injuries on her body, they alerted Capital Police Station and shifted her to the hospital.

It was during the preliminary treatment that the doctors noticed that the girl had been brutally tortured and accordingly shared details with the police. The survivor, unable to speak, probably due to trauma, initially told medical staff that she was from Bihar. However, later during investigation, it was found that that she belongs to Jharkhand.

A case has been registered and an investigation launched to trace how the girl reached Bhubaneswar. Investigation is also underway to identify and arrest the accused.