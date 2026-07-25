Jharkhand Maoist Leader's Arrest Leaves Last Four Maoists As Final Frontier For Security Forces
Interrogation of Ravindra Ganju exposes key Maoist networks, as security forces intensify operations to dismantle remaining leadership, prevent Left-Wing Extremism resurgence.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The interrogation of arrested CPI (Maoist) Regional Committee Member (RCM) Ravindra Ganju, who had a Rs 20 lakh reward on his head, has revealed that he was coordinating guerrilla operations, recruitment, intelligence and funding for the organisation. Ganju was arrested on July 12 from his village, Banjhitola, in the Chandwa police station area of Latehar district in Jharkhand, by a joint team of Latehar District Police, CRPF, and the CoBRA 209 battalion.
Following his arrest, security forces on Saturday claimed to have dealt a major blow to the CPI (Maoist), as the Indian State enters the final phase of its anti-Naxal campaign.
Security agencies are now hunting the last four top Maoist leaders — Misir Besra, Asim Mandal, Ganapathy, all of whom have Rs 1 crore reward on their heads — and Ajay Mahato, on whom there is a Rs 25 lakh reward. Officials believe dismantling the remaining leadership will eliminate the Maoists’ command structure and prevent any revival of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country.
Interrogation Of Ravindra Ganju
The arrest of Ravindra Ganju alias Surender is operationally significant because he was not merely a field commander, but a key link between the organisation’s top leadership and its ground-level cadres. “The arrest of Ganju weakens the group’s ability to function in the affected region,” said a senior security official aware of the development.
Ganju’s interrogation revealed that he served as a crucial link between the top leadership and ground-level cadres in Jharkhand. He coordinated guerrilla operations, recruitment, intelligence gathering, extortion networks and the movement’s political activities across his area of influence, the official said.
“Carrying a reward of Rs 20 lakh, Ganju possessed extensive knowledge of Maoist hideouts, logistics and leadership networks. His arrest will disrupt command structures, yield critical intelligence on remaining top Maoist leaders and significantly weaken the insurgency’s operational capabilities,” the official added.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former director general of Border Security Force (BSF) Prakash Singh said, “One arrest alone does not eliminate the threat. Maoist groups can appoint replacements, although the available pool of experienced leaders has diminished significantly. The long-term impact will depend on whether security forces can exploit the intelligence gathered from Ganju’s arrest to dismantle the remaining leadership, logistics and support networks,” said Singh.
Final Phase Of Anti-Naxal Campaign
Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that Left-Wing extremism has been ‘virtually’ eradicated from the country, the security establishment has entered what officials describe as the “final phase” of the anti-Naxal campaign, launching a coordinated multi-state manhunt to capture or neutralise the last remaining top Maoist leaders.
A senior security official told ETV Bharat that intelligence gathering has been significantly strengthened alongside sustained joint operations by Central and state security forces across the remaining Maoist-affected pockets.
“We have intensified intelligence collection while continuing coordinated anti-Naxal operations in the affected states. The objective is to ensure that the remaining leadership is dismantled completely,” the official said.
The Home Ministry believes the Maoist movement has suffered a decisive setback, with its organisational structure, armed capability and support networks largely dismantled after years of sustained operations by central armed police forces and state police units.
Despite the remarkable decline in violence, the government continues to exercise caution. West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand has now been identified as the country’s only “District of Concern” in relation to LWE, reflecting the possibility of isolated regrouping attempts.
Area Domination, Intelligence-Based Surveillance
Officials said the focus has gradually shifted from large-scale combat operations to area domination, intelligence-based surveillance and preventing any revival of Maoist influence. “Anti-Naxal operations are continuing across all vulnerable areas. However, greater emphasis is now being placed on area domination because there is still a possibility of revival if constant pressure is not maintained,” another senior official said.
Security forces have also intensified efforts to dismantle Maoist financial networks, recover hidden weapon caches and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), encourage fresh surrenders and accelerate development initiatives in remote tribal regions.
In recent days, security forces recovered large quantities of explosives, bombs and weapons from several locations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, highlighting continuing attempts by remnants of the banned outfit to preserve operational capability.
Government data accessed by ETV Bharat shows that targeted operations continue to yield significant results. On April 17, personnel of the elite 209 CoBRA battalion carried out successful operations in Jharkhand’s Chatra and Hazaribagh districts, eliminating four senior Maoists, including a Regional Committee Member and a Zonal Committee Member.
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