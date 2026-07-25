ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Maoist Leader's Arrest Leaves Last Four Maoists As Final Frontier For Security Forces

New Delhi: The interrogation of arrested CPI (Maoist) Regional Committee Member (RCM) Ravindra Ganju, who had a Rs 20 lakh reward on his head, has revealed that he was coordinating guerrilla operations, recruitment, intelligence and funding for the organisation. Ganju was arrested on July 12 from his village, Banjhitola, in the Chandwa police station area of Latehar district in Jharkhand, by a joint team of Latehar District Police, CRPF, and the CoBRA 209 battalion.

Following his arrest, security forces on Saturday claimed to have dealt a major blow to the CPI (Maoist), as the Indian State enters the final phase of its anti-Naxal campaign.

Security agencies are now hunting the last four top Maoist leaders — Misir Besra, Asim Mandal, Ganapathy, all of whom have Rs 1 crore reward on their heads — and Ajay Mahato, on whom there is a Rs 25 lakh reward. Officials believe dismantling the remaining leadership will eliminate the Maoists’ command structure and prevent any revival of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country.

Interrogation Of Ravindra Ganju

The arrest of Ravindra Ganju alias Surender is operationally significant because he was not merely a field commander, but a key link between the organisation’s top leadership and its ground-level cadres. “The arrest of Ganju weakens the group’s ability to function in the affected region,” said a senior security official aware of the development.

Ganju’s interrogation revealed that he served as a crucial link between the top leadership and ground-level cadres in Jharkhand. He coordinated guerrilla operations, recruitment, intelligence gathering, extortion networks and the movement’s political activities across his area of influence, the official said.

“Carrying a reward of Rs 20 lakh, Ganju possessed extensive knowledge of Maoist hideouts, logistics and leadership networks. His arrest will disrupt command structures, yield critical intelligence on remaining top Maoist leaders and significantly weaken the insurgency’s operational capabilities,” the official added.

Talking to ETV Bharat, former director general of Border Security Force (BSF) Prakash Singh said, “One arrest alone does not eliminate the threat. Maoist groups can appoint replacements, although the available pool of experienced leaders has diminished significantly. The long-term impact will depend on whether security forces can exploit the intelligence gathered from Ganju’s arrest to dismantle the remaining leadership, logistics and support networks,” said Singh.

Final Phase Of Anti-Naxal Campaign

Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that Left-Wing extremism has been ‘virtually’ eradicated from the country, the security establishment has entered what officials describe as the “final phase” of the anti-Naxal campaign, launching a coordinated multi-state manhunt to capture or neutralise the last remaining top Maoist leaders.