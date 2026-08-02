ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Man Booked Over 'Objectionable Remarks' Against PM Modi, HM Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM In Social Media Post

Ranchi: Police in Jharkhand capital Ranchi have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath besides issuing death threats against a local BJP MLA in a social media post.

The case was registered at the Nagri police station on a complaint by BJP Nagri Mandal President Ritesh Raj Mahto, Mahto, in his complaint said that Alim Ansari, a resident of Nagri, used abusive language against PM Modi, the Home Minister, UP Chief Minister and Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal in the social media post. He further alleged that Ansari also issued a death threat against MLA Naveen Jaiswal.

The complaint stated that the video attempts to incite religious sentiments and disrupt social harmony. According to the complaint, the video also contains statements regarding the slaughter and consumption of animals, which could trigger tension in the area.

A police official confirmed the complaint by the BJP leader against Ansari adding that an FIR under number 133/2026 has been registered against him at the Nagri Police Station under relevant sections of BNS including sections 196/299/353 among others.