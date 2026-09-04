ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Janmashtami Jamming: Supriya Sule Offers Prayers At Baba Baidyanath Dham, Sings Praises Of Nishikant Dubey

Deoghar: If festivals are meant for sinking one’s differences and meeting even one’s enemies with open arms, Krishna Janmashtmi turned out to be such an occasion for NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday.

Sule arrived at Deoghar from Maharashtra. She visited the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple to offer prayers to Lord Bholenath. Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and his family accompanied her during the visit.

There was great enthusiasm among the people to catch a glimpse of Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, as she arrived at the Baba temple complex. Amidst security arrangements, priests facilitated her worship at the temple. Subsequently, she offered prayers to Baba Baidyanath alongside Dubey and his family.