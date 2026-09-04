Jharkhand Janmashtami Jamming: Supriya Sule Offers Prayers At Baba Baidyanath Dham, Sings Praises Of Nishikant Dubey
Following temple visit, Sule went to Dubey's residence, where she shared a meal with him and his family; afterwards, she departed for Delhi with Dubey.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST|
Updated : September 4, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Deoghar: If festivals are meant for sinking one’s differences and meeting even one’s enemies with open arms, Krishna Janmashtmi turned out to be such an occasion for NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday.
Sule arrived at Deoghar from Maharashtra. She visited the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple to offer prayers to Lord Bholenath. Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and his family accompanied her during the visit.
There was great enthusiasm among the people to catch a glimpse of Sule, daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, as she arrived at the Baba temple complex. Amidst security arrangements, priests facilitated her worship at the temple. Subsequently, she offered prayers to Baba Baidyanath alongside Dubey and his family.
After the prayers, Sule mentioned that this was her first visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham. She remarked that while political ideologies may differ, one should speak positively about MPs who have performed well in their constituencies. She commended the development projects in Deoghar, including the airport and All India Institute of Medical Sciences. She described Dubey as one of the country's learned MPs.
Following the temple visit, Sule went to Dubey's residence. There, she shared a meal with Dubey and his family. Afterwards, she departed for Delhi with Dubey.
During her stay in Deoghar, Dubey refrained from making any political statements. However, he did criticise — via his social media account — the statement regarding Gross Domestic Product made by former finance secretary SC Garg.
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