Jharkhand Govt Rewards Uttarakhand Gym Trainer 'Mohammad Deepak' Over His Heroic Act

Pauri Garhwal: Uttarakhand Gym trainer Deepak Kumar alias 'Mohammad Deepak', who has become an overnight sensation after saving an elderly Muslim shopkeeper from Hindu rightwing elements on Republic Day has been awarded Rs 2 lakh by the Jharkhand government. Kumar has donated the amount to the family of murdered resort owner Ankita Bhandari and other destitute people.

On January 26, Kumar intervened in a dispute when the Hindu outfits asked the Muslim shopkeeper Vakil Ahmad to change the name of his shop in Kotdwar area and introduced himself as 'Mohammad Deepak' in a bid to give a sense of solidarity to the Muslim man. Ever since the incident, the mix of Hindu and Muslim identities in the gym trainer's name have garnered national attention turning Kumar into a social media sensation.

The latest appreciation of Kumar's appreciation has come from the Hemant Soren led Jharkhand government, which has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh on the Kotdwar gym trainer.