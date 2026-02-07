Jharkhand Govt Rewards Uttarakhand Gym Trainer 'Mohammad Deepak' Over His Heroic Act
Kumar who saved a Muslim shopkeeper from Hindu goons on Republic Day donated the amount to murdered receptionist Ankita Bhandari's family and other destitute people.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Pauri Garhwal: Uttarakhand Gym trainer Deepak Kumar alias 'Mohammad Deepak', who has become an overnight sensation after saving an elderly Muslim shopkeeper from Hindu rightwing elements on Republic Day has been awarded Rs 2 lakh by the Jharkhand government. Kumar has donated the amount to the family of murdered resort owner Ankita Bhandari and other destitute people.
On January 26, Kumar intervened in a dispute when the Hindu outfits asked the Muslim shopkeeper Vakil Ahmad to change the name of his shop in Kotdwar area and introduced himself as 'Mohammad Deepak' in a bid to give a sense of solidarity to the Muslim man. Ever since the incident, the mix of Hindu and Muslim identities in the gym trainer's name have garnered national attention turning Kumar into a social media sensation.
The latest appreciation of Kumar's appreciation has come from the Hemant Soren led Jharkhand government, which has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh on the Kotdwar gym trainer.
Reacting to the award, Kumar said that whatever amount he receives as assistance, he will spend it on helping murdered receptionist Ankita Bhandari's family and other poor and helpless people. Deepak expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him, encouraged him, and stood by him.
Kumar also thanked the Jharkhand government saying that he learned through social media that a minister of the Jharkhand government had announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for him.
It is worth mentioning that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi have also praised Kumar's courage amid an atmosphere of communalism.
Read More: