ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Govt Rewards Uttarakhand Gym Trainer 'Mohammad Deepak' Over His Heroic Act

Kumar who saved a Muslim shopkeeper from Hindu goons on Republic Day donated the amount to murdered receptionist Ankita Bhandari's family and other destitute people.

Uttarakhand gym trainer Deepak Kumar alias Mohammad Deepak
Uttarakhand gym trainer Deepak Kumar alias Mohammad Deepak (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 7, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Pauri Garhwal: Uttarakhand Gym trainer Deepak Kumar alias 'Mohammad Deepak', who has become an overnight sensation after saving an elderly Muslim shopkeeper from Hindu rightwing elements on Republic Day has been awarded Rs 2 lakh by the Jharkhand government. Kumar has donated the amount to the family of murdered resort owner Ankita Bhandari and other destitute people.

On January 26, Kumar intervened in a dispute when the Hindu outfits asked the Muslim shopkeeper Vakil Ahmad to change the name of his shop in Kotdwar area and introduced himself as 'Mohammad Deepak' in a bid to give a sense of solidarity to the Muslim man. Ever since the incident, the mix of Hindu and Muslim identities in the gym trainer's name have garnered national attention turning Kumar into a social media sensation.

The latest appreciation of Kumar's appreciation has come from the Hemant Soren led Jharkhand government, which has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh on the Kotdwar gym trainer.

Reacting to the award, Kumar said that whatever amount he receives as assistance, he will spend it on helping murdered receptionist Ankita Bhandari's family and other poor and helpless people. Deepak expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him, encouraged him, and stood by him.

Kumar also thanked the Jharkhand government saying that he learned through social media that a minister of the Jharkhand government had announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for him.

It is worth mentioning that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi have also praised Kumar's courage amid an atmosphere of communalism.

Read More:

  1. Uttarakhand Police Claims Kotdwar Shop Name Controversy Resolved, Appeals For Peace
  2. Uttarakhand Clothing Store Name Row: Jharkhand Minister To Reward Man Who Defended Muslim Owner

TAGGED:

ANKITA BHANDARI MURDER CASE
MOHAMMAD DEEPAK
DEEPAK KUMAR
UTTARAKHAND
MOHAMMAD DEEPAK LATEST UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.