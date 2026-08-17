ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Government Cancels All Exams Since 2014 Conducted By TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd

The students have been protesting continuously for the past 24 days. During this period, many began hunger strikes and fasts. Subsequently, several students were hospitalised due to deteriorating health. However, they continued their protest.

It should be noted that a special cabinet meeting was held throughout the day on Monday regarding this issue. The students' issue was discussed for hours. Finally, after the discussion and meeting that lasted late into the night, Chief Minister Hemant Soren officially announced the decision.

The government also decided to investigate examinations conducted since 2014. Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced that all examinations conducted by the TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd would be cancelled.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan expressed gratitude following Chief Minister Hemant Soren's decision regarding the cancellation of JSSC CGL exams.

"From this stage, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the students and youngsters. I also sincerely thank all the media personnel for turning our issue into a national topic. All of us students have worked together like brothers. We would like to thank Prakash Sir, who served as a backbone and worked to take this JSSC CGL movement forward. We would like to thank Mastana Sir, who went to jail for all of us students. We want to thank all the teachers of our Coordination Committee, Arun Sir, Vishal Sir, Rohit Sir, and every other teacher involved. We express our gratitude to all of them. Additionally, we want to thank the youth and students of Jharkhand who walked shoulder-to-shoulder with us, standing by us in our struggle to win this fight," Paswan said.

"We want to tell all our friends that not all of our demands have been met yet. So far, agreement has only been reached regarding the cancellation of the exam. A CBI investigation is still pending. Until a CBI inquiry is ordered, we will not back. The cancellation of the 11th to 13th JPSC exams is still pending. A CBI inquiry into every exam affected by malpractices remains pending. Until all our demands are fulfilled, we will continue this agitation. Together, we proved that when you fight for the truth, victory is guaranteed. We proved that a battle like this has never been fought in the history of Jharkhand, and perhaps never will be again," added Paswan.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP, International President of the World Punjabi Organization, and Chairman of the Sun Foundation, Vikramjit Singh Sahni, met with the protesting students and inquired about their demands.

He expressed his support for the students. He said that the students have not come here to beg from anyone.

"They are protesting to demand their rights and future. Despite the difficult circumstances under which the tents were provided to the students, they are continuing to protest for their demands. This is their constitutional right, and the government should consider the students' demands as soon as possible," he had said.

He also had said that this issue concerning the future of youth is not limited to just one exam.