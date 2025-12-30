ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand: Education Key To Development For Tribal Community, Says President Murmu

"Education is the key to development. Education refines the personality, creates opportunities for development, and becomes a medium for inclusive growth and social justice," Murmu said. She observed that after getting educated, many people prefer to settle in towns and do not return to their villages.

Murmu was addressing the Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh–Kartik Jatra (interstate folk cultural gathering) in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, which saw participation of people, mostly from tribal communities, from the states, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Gumla: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasised the importance of education for the development of the tribal community and urged educated individuals to help people avail the benefits of various government welfare schemes. She said the Centre has been working for the inclusive growth of tribal communities so that development reaches the last person in society.

"We should visit our villages and make people aware of various government schemes and their benefits. The government will do its work, but we should also contribute our part after getting an education. Government schemes will be successful only when people are aware of them," Murmu said. The function was also attended by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

"This government believes in the inclusive growth of the tribal community and has been working to take development to the last person of society. The government has started several schemes in the name of Birsa Munda, not only to benefit tribal people, but also to those who are still deprived of basic facilities. The government is working in a mission mode so that they get all amenities such as housing, drinking water, roads, schools and others," she added.

Speaking on the demand of a tribal university in Gumla, Murmu said she would make efforts, but expressed hope that the state government would fulfil the demand of the people. The President arrived in Jharkhand on Sunday night on a three-day visit.

On Monday, she addressed the 22nd Santali 'Parsi Maha' (language day) and centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language at Dishom Jaherthan courtyard in Karandih on the outskirts of Jamshedpur city in East Singhbhum district. She also attended the 15th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) on the same day.

The President is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Tuesday evening. Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife, MLA Kalpana Soren, met the President at Lok Bhawan in Ranchi.