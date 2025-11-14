Jharkhand Could Have Become A Separate State In The 1970s: Balbir Dutt
The veteran journalist and Padma Shri awardee recalls the story of Jharkhand on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of its founding.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 2:13 PM IST
Ranchi: The demand for a Jharkhand, in slightly different iterations, has existed since Independence. If the local leaders had the will, it could have become a separate state at the time Haryana and Himachal were recognised in the early 1970s. But selfishness, shortsightedness, and lack of unity stood in the way.
On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the state's founding, ETV Bharat spoke to Padma Shri awardee Balbir Dutt. The veteran journalist, who spent a large part of his career in Ranchi, believes that Jharkhand's progress has not picked up much pace, even after 25 years of its founding.
Rather, he said, the state should have reached its present position 10 years ago, as the Jharkhand movement has continued to stall, falter, and dawdle. In fact, he felt, had the then Vajpayee government at the Centre not been willing, Jharkhand would never have become a state.
Early Beginnings
Dutt said discussions about a separate state, encompassing Chota Nagpur and the Santhal Parganas, began in 1938, when the Adivasi Mahasabha was formed, and submitted a demand for autonomous status to the British. In 1939, Jaipal Singh Munda took charge of the Mahasabha.
In 1950, the Mahasabha was renamed the Jharkhand Party. Munda merged the Jharkhand Party with the Congress in 1963. It continued the history of the Jharkhand movement getting compromised by the mistakes of its leaders.
Dutt said there was a time when the demand for a separate state comprising an area roughly similar to the present-day Jharkhand was only raised by missionaries. However, their voices did not reach very far.
Then, in the 1970s, with the emergence of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by the charismatic Shibu Soren and the intellectual Binod Bihari Mahto, tribals and non-tribals united under one umbrella, and the movement began to gain momentum. Finally, the Jharkhand movement reached the streets.
Dutt said there was a time when the Jharkhand Party would remember Jharkhand once in every five years. Occasionally, they would raise slogans like "Jai Jharkhand, Le Ke Rahenge Jharkhand".
He recalled that in elections between 1962 and 1965, the Jharkhand Party used to gain a good lead. In the next Assembly election for the erstwhile united Bihar, its MLAs began saying that "Congress MLAs were having fun while they were protesting on the streets".
"How long could we continue to engage in opposition politics?" they asked aloud, as it seemed the MLAs would break away to join the Congress, which was the ruling party in the state at the time. Dutt added that this clearly showed there was no fighting spirit for the state at the time. Had they [the Jharkhand Party MLAs] acted with dignity and resolve, the state would have been formed long ago, said the veteran journalist.
Who Should Get Credit For Creating Jharkhand?
The Padma Shri awardee believes that unless the ruling party at the Centre is ready, no matter what you do, a separate state cannot be created. There was a time when the BJP won 12 out of 14 seats in Jharkhand. At that time, there was talk that Haryana and Himachal Pradesh had also become states after separating from Punjab. Therefore, smaller states held greater potential for progress.
Dutt said that at one time, the distance between Surguja in the united Madhya Pradesh, and its capital Bhopal, was 820 km. People in Surguja used to say that the Chief Minister never visited their region because of the distance, prompting discussions about the importance of smaller states.
The BJP at the time was in favour of smaller states. However, there was a demand for a Greater Jharkhand, by combining parts of West Bengal, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh, which was simply impossible to achieve. Lalu Yadav was also unwilling to let go from Bihar the parts demanded by Jharkhand. Bihar had to be persuaded with great difficulty.
Economic Blockades A Factor In Jharkhand Formation
Dutt recalled that in the 1990s, economic blockades were often announced by the Jharkhand Movement. This disrupted the transportation of coal and other minerals from the southern districts of Bihar, causing significant economic losses all around, and became a major reason for the acceptance of the demand for Jharkhand. This demand was vigorously raised by the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and the JMM, which troubled the central government.
For a long time, newspapers in Patna, Delhi, and Kolkata continued to write against the Jharkhand Movement, questioning the agitators' demand for a Greater Jharkhand. But later, they too realised that during the unification of Bihar, its leaders had neglected the Jharkhand region, contributing to the need for a separate state.
The senior journalist said Jharkhand's leaders should learn from their counterparts in the South Indian states how to unite everyone on matters of national interest. Then-CM Raghuvar Das's 2017 global investors' summit, Momentum Jharkhand, also failed to garner support from many leaders within the ruling party. Strong leadership was lacking, leading to a weak foundation, said Dutt, recalling the words of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who had once said that Jharkhand could become the the country's richest and most prosperous state.
Also Read:
- SC: No Mining Activities Within One Km Radius Of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries
- 'Jharkhand Is Running On God's Mercy', Claims Kariya Munda
- 25 Years Of Jharkhand: Significant Progress In Agriculture, Dairy, Fisheries, But Needs Better Irrigation
- Jharkhand Bypoll Results: JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren Leads By Over 5000 Votes In Ghatshila