Jharkhand Could Have Become A Separate State In The 1970s: Balbir Dutt

Ranchi: The demand for a Jharkhand, in slightly different iterations, has existed since Independence. If the local leaders had the will, it could have become a separate state at the time Haryana and Himachal were recognised in the early 1970s. But selfishness, shortsightedness, and lack of unity stood in the way.

On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the state's founding, ETV Bharat spoke to Padma Shri awardee Balbir Dutt. The veteran journalist, who spent a large part of his career in Ranchi, believes that Jharkhand's progress has not picked up much pace, even after 25 years of its founding.

Rather, he said, the state should have reached its present position 10 years ago, as the Jharkhand movement has continued to stall, falter, and dawdle. In fact, he felt, had the then Vajpayee government at the Centre not been willing, Jharkhand would never have become a state.

Early Beginnings

Dutt said discussions about a separate state, encompassing Chota Nagpur and the Santhal Parganas, began in 1938, when the Adivasi Mahasabha was formed, and submitted a demand for autonomous status to the British. In 1939, Jaipal Singh Munda took charge of the Mahasabha.

In 1950, the Mahasabha was renamed the Jharkhand Party. Munda merged the Jharkhand Party with the Congress in 1963. It continued the history of the Jharkhand movement getting compromised by the mistakes of its leaders.

Dutt said there was a time when the demand for a separate state comprising an area roughly similar to the present-day Jharkhand was only raised by missionaries. However, their voices did not reach very far.

Then, in the 1970s, with the emergence of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by the charismatic Shibu Soren and the intellectual Binod Bihari Mahto, tribals and non-tribals united under one umbrella, and the movement began to gain momentum. Finally, the Jharkhand movement reached the streets.

Dutt said there was a time when the Jharkhand Party would remember Jharkhand once in every five years. Occasionally, they would raise slogans like "Jai Jharkhand, Le Ke Rahenge Jharkhand".

He recalled that in elections between 1962 and 1965, the Jharkhand Party used to gain a good lead. In the next Assembly election for the erstwhile united Bihar, its MLAs began saying that "Congress MLAs were having fun while they were protesting on the streets".