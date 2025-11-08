Jharkhand Continues Its Long-Sustained Battle Against Naxalism
The success against extreme Left-wing violence has come at a huge cost.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST
Ranchi: It has taken a long-sustained effort on the part of the law and order-maintaining machinery to tackle the menace of Naxalism in Jharkhand.
Home Ministry sources say that only Chaibasa remains highly Naxal-affected, while Latehar, Gumla and Lohardaga districts are now mild or semi-Naxal areas. Saranda in West Singhbhum district is the only place where a significant number of Naxalites remain.
In 2025, 34 Naxalites were killed in encounters, while 370 Naxalites were put behind bars, and 30 have surrendered.
Sources said that since its inception in 2000, Naxalites inflicted deep wounds on Jharkhand till 2017. But from 2018 until 2025, the Jharkhand Police destroyed all major Naxalite hideouts while killing or driving them out.
In the last 25 years, more than 10,000 Naxalites have been arrested in the state. The killed in encounters and arrested include Naxalites carrying a bounty of up to Rs 1 crore on their head. This success has come at a cost, where many Police officials had to lay down their lives.
At the time of its formation, eight districts were Naxal-affected and this figure soon more than doubled. In the 25 years, more than 562 soldiers and officers (central and state cadre combined) have sacrificed their lives, along with 1,925 civilians who have been killed in the violence. Meanwhile, the Police have killed 235 Naxalites in encounters between 2000 and 2025.
Among the Police officers who laid down their lives were Pakur Superintendent of Police (SP) Amarjeet Balihar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Kumar in Bundu in Ranchi, DSP Devendra Rai in Palamu and DSP Vinay Bharti in Chatra.
Just a year before the formation of Jharkhand, former Lohardaga SP Ajay Kumar Singh was also martyred in a Naxalite attack. The highest number of 69 police personnel was killed in 2002.
The common people of Jharkhand have suffered the most, where 1925 civilians were killed between 2001 to October 2025. The number of civilian deaths was the highest in 2007, when the number was 175.
Sources said that from 2001 to November 2025, 999 Naxalites were killed in Jharkhand, of which 235 were killed in Police encounters, while the others died as part of mutual rivalry or while clashing with the villagers. The highest number of Naxalites was killed in 2008, with the figure being 46.
Since the formation of Jharkhand, 6,300 incidents of Naxal violence have been reported, and the highest number of 512 were reported in 2009.
Naxalites carried out 102 attacks targeting the Police during this period, and such attacks were maximum in 2001, 2003, and 2006, when the assaults were ten times in a single year.
In the last 25 years, there have been 1,343 encounters between the Police and the Naxalites. Maximum encounters were reported in 2009 when their number reached 119.
During this period, Naxalites caused significant damage to railway and government property. However, these incidents have been curbed since 2012. Between 2001 and 2005, Naxalites damaged railway property on 180 occasions. Meanwhile, between 2001 and 2003, 190 government buildings and over 300 mobile towers were damaged by the extreme Left militants.
Sources claim that the remaining Naxalites have amassed vast wealth through levy collection and are now eager to escape the forest with the bounty.
It is being claimed that the current landscape in Jharkhand is not favourable for the Naxalites. Now, only three Naxalites with a bounty of Rs 1 crore each remain after the killing of two and arrest of one with the same bounty on their head.
The ones still evading arrest are Misir Besra, Patiram Manjhi and Akash Mandal alias Anmol. All three are active in Saranda and Kolhan.
In their fight against Naxalism, the security forces have adopted a multi-pronged strategy that included the comprehensive Operation Green Hunt that was launched simultaneously in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra in 2009.
Additionally, the Jharkhand Police, in collaboration with central investigative agencies, carried out several independent operations on behalf of the Jharkhand government. The most successful of these was Operation Bulbul, which lasted for approximately 18 days in the dense forest area bordering Lohardaga and Latehar.
Operation Octopus was launched in August 2022 in the Budha Pahad area on the Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border. This operation continued till February 2023.
Meanwhile, Operation Clean is being considered the final and decisive battle against Naxalites. It is being carried out in West Singhbhum as well as several other Naxal-affected districts. This operation is still underway and will continue till Naxalism is wiped out from the state.
The Police have also launched psychological operations wherein local languages are being used to expose the duplicity of the Naxalites before the public. Posters and pamphlets in the local language are being distributed across the villages.
Sources said that in the Battle of Saranda, the security forces have succeeded in reaching the Monkey Reserve Forest, where the Naxal headquarters are located, along with dozens of bunkers.
Inspector General of Police (Operations), Dr Michael Raj, disclosed that Jharkhand Police's surrender policy is very attractive. “Surrendered Naxalites are kept in open jails instead of regular prisons. Furthermore, those who surrender receive rewards,” he said.
If the Naxalites carrying a bounty take advantage of this policy, they can live a better life. Otherwise, those giving information about them or the security forces nabbing them get the money.
Experts on Naxal issues say that the Naxalite organizations, which once claimed to bring social unity through the use of weapons and violence and touted themselves as protectors of the poor, are now working solely for monetary gain.
They say that Naxalite commanders are using the extortion money to train their children to become doctors and engineers while providing a comfortable life for their families. Meanwhile, lower-level cadres are bearing the brunt of Police bullets.
It is being said that the Naxalites have suffered the most damage due to the villagers abandoning them. The rural support system has virtually vanished, and this has resulted in the Naxals neither finding new cadres nor being granted shelter in the villages.
Experts say that the Naxalites are themselves to be blamed for this, as more than 1,900 villagers have been killed in Naxalite violence since the state came into being.
MP Sunil Mahato and MLA Ramesh Singh Munda were killed in Naxalite violence.
This Naxal terror not only led to the intensification of the Police campaign but also disillusioned the villagers. The deaths of over a dozen villagers in a recent IED blast in Saranda, in particular, eroded whatever little respect they had for the Naxalites. Consequently, the Naxalites' rural support system from Kolhan to Parasnath was devastated.