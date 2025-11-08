ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Continues Its Long-Sustained Battle Against Naxalism

Ranchi: It has taken a long-sustained effort on the part of the law and order-maintaining machinery to tackle the menace of Naxalism in Jharkhand.

Home Ministry sources say that only Chaibasa remains highly Naxal-affected, while Latehar, Gumla and Lohardaga districts are now mild or semi-Naxal areas. Saranda in West Singhbhum district is the only place where a significant number of Naxalites remain.

In 2025, 34 Naxalites were killed in encounters, while 370 Naxalites were put behind bars, and 30 have surrendered.

Security forces on patrol in Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Sources said that since its inception in 2000, Naxalites inflicted deep wounds on Jharkhand till 2017. But from 2018 until 2025, the Jharkhand Police destroyed all major Naxalite hideouts while killing or driving them out.

In the last 25 years, more than 10,000 Naxalites have been arrested in the state. The killed in encounters and arrested include Naxalites carrying a bounty of up to Rs 1 crore on their head. This success has come at a cost, where many Police officials had to lay down their lives.

At the time of its formation, eight districts were Naxal-affected and this figure soon more than doubled. In the 25 years, more than 562 soldiers and officers (central and state cadre combined) have sacrificed their lives, along with 1,925 civilians who have been killed in the violence. Meanwhile, the Police have killed 235 Naxalites in encounters between 2000 and 2025.

A security forces person checks for IEDs in Jharkhand. (ETV Bharat)

Among the Police officers who laid down their lives were Pakur Superintendent of Police (SP) Amarjeet Balihar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Kumar in Bundu in Ranchi, DSP Devendra Rai in Palamu and DSP Vinay Bharti in Chatra.

Just a year before the formation of Jharkhand, former Lohardaga SP Ajay Kumar Singh was also martyred in a Naxalite attack. The highest number of 69 police personnel was killed in 2002.

The common people of Jharkhand have suffered the most, where 1925 civilians were killed between 2001 to October 2025. The number of civilian deaths was the highest in 2007, when the number was 175.

Sources said that from 2001 to November 2025, 999 Naxalites were killed in Jharkhand, of which 235 were killed in Police encounters, while the others died as part of mutual rivalry or while clashing with the villagers. The highest number of Naxalites was killed in 2008, with the figure being 46.

Since the formation of Jharkhand, 6,300 incidents of Naxal violence have been reported, and the highest number of 512 were reported in 2009.

Naxalites carried out 102 attacks targeting the Police during this period, and such attacks were maximum in 2001, 2003, and 2006, when the assaults were ten times in a single year.

In the last 25 years, there have been 1,343 encounters between the Police and the Naxalites. Maximum encounters were reported in 2009 when their number reached 119.

During this period, Naxalites caused significant damage to railway and government property. However, these incidents have been curbed since 2012. Between 2001 and 2005, Naxalites damaged railway property on 180 occasions. Meanwhile, between 2001 and 2003, 190 government buildings and over 300 mobile towers were damaged by the extreme Left militants.