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Jharkhand CM Orders CBI Probe Into Tribal Activist Nisha Bhagat's Death

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat, hours after the officer-in-charge of Pithoria police station was removed from his post following conspiracy allegations.

Bhagat allegedly died by suicide on November 6 after going live on Facebook, accusing the JMM-led government in the state and land brokers of harassing her. Her parents have alleged a conspiracy behind her death and demanded a CBI probe into the incident. "The CBI will now investigate the Nisha Bhagat case. Orders have been issued," CM Soren announced on X.

Police have registered an FIR against two accused on November 7 based on a complaint lodged by the activist's father, Handu Bhagat, an officer said. "We have booked Jyotsana Kerketta and Ajay Tirkey under Sections 108 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy. Besides, officer-in-charge Satish Kumar Pandey has been sent to the police lines," Ranchi (Rural) SP Gaurav Goswami told PTI. He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the incident. Both Kerketta and Tirkey are social activists. "Bhagat's father had named all three persons as accused in his application, but so far we have not found concrete evidence to substantiate the allegations against the officer-in-charge. He will, however, remain within the ambit of the investigation," another official said.