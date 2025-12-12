ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand, Chandigarh And Nagaland Only States Completing All Smart City Projects

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Nagaland are the only States and UTs across the country which have completed all their projects under the ambitious Smart City Mission (SCM). Ironically, there are 323 projects worth Rs 9,425 crore spread across all other States and UTs, which are going to miss yet another deadline of December this year.

Post the financial closure of Smart City Mission on March 31, 2025, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has issued an advisory to all States and UTs to ensure that all ongoing projects under SCM must be completed within their stipulated time period, not later than December 2025.

“There are several ongoing projects which are in different stages of implementation. The Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) have been advised to ensure that all ongoing projects under SCM must be completed under their stipulated time period, not later than December 2025,” a senior official from MoHUA told ETV Bharat here on Friday.

All the 97 projects in Chandigarh, worth Rs 2,694 crore, all 26 projects worth Rs 1,847 crore in Jharkhand and all 40 projects worth Rs 689 crore in Nagaland have been completed. According to the government data, a total of 8064 projects amounting to Rs 1,64,811 crore were taken up since the inception of the mission, out of which 7,741 worth Rs 1,55,386 crore have been completed.

“As reported by the States and UTs, a total of 323 projects amounting to Rs 9,425 crore are ongoing as of December 1, 2025,” the official added. Of the total 280 smart city projects in Andhra Pradesh, at least 31 projects worth Rs 850 crore with Kakinada and Tirupati having the maximum number of 12 projects each that are ongoing.

Of the 152 projects in Bihar, at least 10 projects worth Rs 336 crore are still ongoing followed by 17 projects worth Rs 342 crore in Chhattisgarh, 22 projects worth Rs 577 crore in Haryana, 19 projects worth Rs 257 crore in Himachal Pradesh, 18 projects worth Rs 355 crore in Karnataka, 14 projects worth Rs 562 crore in Madhya Pradesh, 28 projects worth Rs 417 crore in Telangana are still ongoing.