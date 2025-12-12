Jharkhand, Chandigarh And Nagaland Only States Completing All Smart City Projects
Published : December 12, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Nagaland are the only States and UTs across the country which have completed all their projects under the ambitious Smart City Mission (SCM). Ironically, there are 323 projects worth Rs 9,425 crore spread across all other States and UTs, which are going to miss yet another deadline of December this year.
Post the financial closure of Smart City Mission on March 31, 2025, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has issued an advisory to all States and UTs to ensure that all ongoing projects under SCM must be completed within their stipulated time period, not later than December 2025.
“There are several ongoing projects which are in different stages of implementation. The Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) have been advised to ensure that all ongoing projects under SCM must be completed under their stipulated time period, not later than December 2025,” a senior official from MoHUA told ETV Bharat here on Friday.
All the 97 projects in Chandigarh, worth Rs 2,694 crore, all 26 projects worth Rs 1,847 crore in Jharkhand and all 40 projects worth Rs 689 crore in Nagaland have been completed. According to the government data, a total of 8064 projects amounting to Rs 1,64,811 crore were taken up since the inception of the mission, out of which 7,741 worth Rs 1,55,386 crore have been completed.
“As reported by the States and UTs, a total of 323 projects amounting to Rs 9,425 crore are ongoing as of December 1, 2025,” the official added. Of the total 280 smart city projects in Andhra Pradesh, at least 31 projects worth Rs 850 crore with Kakinada and Tirupati having the maximum number of 12 projects each that are ongoing.
Of the 152 projects in Bihar, at least 10 projects worth Rs 336 crore are still ongoing followed by 17 projects worth Rs 342 crore in Chhattisgarh, 22 projects worth Rs 577 crore in Haryana, 19 projects worth Rs 257 crore in Himachal Pradesh, 18 projects worth Rs 355 crore in Karnataka, 14 projects worth Rs 562 crore in Madhya Pradesh, 28 projects worth Rs 417 crore in Telangana are still ongoing.
“As reported by the States and UTs, the challenges encountered in implementing smart city projects include, legal issues, delay in obtaining clearances from different departments, land acquisition, construction in hilly areas, challenges in vendor and resource availability in small & medium cities, centralization of decision making in few cities, utilization of full capacity of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs), etc,” the official informed.
Termed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project, the central government launched the Smart Cities Mission on June 25, 2015. 100 cities under SCM were selected through a two-stage selection process.
Out of the cities recommended in the first stage by the respective State and UT governments for the second stage at the national level, 100 cities were selected under the SCM in 4 rounds of selection that started from January 2016 to June 2018. The timeline of five years for completion of the projects was set between 2019 and 2023. The mission was later extended to June 2024.
As the June 2024 target to complete all smart city projects failed, the central government announced another timeline of March 31, 2025, to complete the project.
“The completion of projects depends on state-to-state and city-to-city conditions and issues,” said renowned urban affairs expert and Professor, Urban Management and Coordinator, Centre for Urban Studies at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), Dr KK Pandey.
He said that the delay in obtaining clearances from different departments and land acquisition are the two most common factors that hamper the implementation of smart city projects, whereas construction faces challenges in hilly areas.
“The objective of the smart city mission was not the development of the entire city but to follow an area-based development approach through retrofitting, redevelopment, greenfield development and a pan-city initiative in which smart solutions are applied covering larger parts of the city, so as to create a replicable model,” said Dr Pandey.
