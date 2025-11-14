ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Bypoll Results: JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren Leads By Over 5000 Votes In Ghatshila

Ranchi: As the counting of ballots for the Ghatshila bypolls in Jharkhand began on Friday, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s (JMM) Somesh Chandra Soren has taken an early lead by 5454 votes. As per Election Commission figures, Soren has secured 10919 votes so far, placing him ahead of Babu Lal Soren of BJP with 5465 votes and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha’s Ramdas Murmu, who has garnered 2865 votes.

The counting of votes for the Ghatshila bypoll in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district began on Friday (November 14, 2025) morning amid tight security arrangements. The counting commenced at 8 am with the postal ballots, followed by EVMs.

A total of 20 rounds of counting will be conducted on 19 tables, per the East Singhbhum District Election Officer (DEO). A 74.63% voter turnout was recorded in the bypoll on November 11.