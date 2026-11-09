ETV Bharat / bharat

Teenage Marriages, Early Pregnancies, Underweight And Malnourished Children Remain Jharkhand’s Woes

Ranchi: With its high tribal population, Jharkhand continues to grapple with the problems of teenage marriages, early pregnancies and underweight and malnourished children. What makes the scenario disturbing is the absence or very slow signs of improvement.

The National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) figures released some time back show that the rate of teenage pregnancies in the state has increased from 9.8% to 11.7%, with the picture being grimmer in the rural areas.

Dr Kaninika Mitra, State Head of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) stated, “While the rate of teenage pregnancy in cities is 4.7%, in rural areas this figure has reached 13.3%."

This huge difference of 8.6% further exacerbates the severity of the problem. Dr Kaninika said that this gap is not just a matter of access to health services, but it also reflects issues of education, social norms, child marriage and expectations for the future of adolescent girls.

Experts say that the rate of child marriage in Jharkhand declined from 32% during NFHS-5 to 28% in NFHS-6, but this decline is not as rapid as expected. According to UNICEF, despite a partial decline in child marriage in the state, 28% of child marriages still result in child pregnancy. With the national child marriage rate hovering around 20%, Jharkhand faces a severe problem, ranking fourth among the top five states with the highest rates of child marriage.

Ensuring Good Health Of Women And Children (ETV Bharat)

Why is child marriage not stopping?

The link between child marriage and teenage pregnancies is quite clear. Early marriage increases the pressure on adolescent girls to become mothers early. However, to consider child marriage as the sole cause is an underestimation of the problem, as several social and economic factors contribute to early marriages, including school dropout rates, safety concerns and lack of employment opportunities.

Dr Kaninika pointed out four major facts. She said that the lack of easy access to secondary schools in rural areas hinders the education of adolescent girls, as many families find it difficult to send them to distant schools.

“Parents are always concerned about the safety of their teenage girls, and many families consider marriage as a way to ensure their safety. When a better future or employment prospects after education are unclear, the option of early marriage becomes stronger. In many communities, marriage is considered an essential stage in a girl's life. This belief is fueled by misconceptions such as the cost of marriage and the lower dowry associated with early marriage,” she said.

Marriage traditions and 'Dhuku' custom

Some tribal communities have a tradition of self-selection of spouses where the wishes of the girl and the boy are given importance. Some communities also practice ‘Dhuku’, a traditional live-in practice.

Tanvi Jha of Child in Need Institute (CINI) and gynaecologist Dr. Poonam Kumari point out that traditional systems such as ‘Dhuku’ prevalent in some tribal areas prevent adolescent girls from accessing essential health services related to pregnancy and motherhood.

They often discover their pregnancy late, leading them to miss the crucial antenatal care (ANC) checkups. This delay also prevents them from receiving timely access to essential nutrition, iron-folic acid and other prescribed medications.

Anaemia, a health barrier

Anaemia is a major barrier to maternal health in Jharkhand. "In a state where nearly 65% ​​of adolescent girls suffer from anaemia, teenage pregnancy poses a significant risk," said Tanvi, underlining that pregnancy at an early age in anaemic adolescent girls further increases health risks.

Gynaecologists Dr. Poonam Kumari and Dr. Anita Singh disclosed that lack of physical maturity and regular medical monitoring during pregnancy has extremely adverse effects on both the mother and the child.

They said that a lack of adequate nutrition during pregnancy can impact a baby's development, a condition known as IUGR (Intrauterine Growth Restriction), which can lead to stunted growth of the baby, low birth weight and an increased risk of premature delivery. In severe cases, the baby's development and learning abilities can also be affected.

They further said, “Teenage girls who conceive at a young age have an increased risk of complications such as anaemia, high blood pressure during pregnancy and pre-eclampsia. In some cases, gestational diabetes may also develop. Adolescent girls' bodies are still developing. Due to their lack of physical maturity, they may be at risk for obstructed labour. This significantly increases the risk of maternal and infant mortality.”