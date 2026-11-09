Teenage Marriages, Early Pregnancies, Underweight And Malnourished Children Remain Jharkhand’s Woes
What makes the scenario disturbing is the absence or very slow signs of improvement, reports Upendra Kumar
Published : November 9, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Ranchi: With its high tribal population, Jharkhand continues to grapple with the problems of teenage marriages, early pregnancies and underweight and malnourished children. What makes the scenario disturbing is the absence or very slow signs of improvement.
The National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) figures released some time back show that the rate of teenage pregnancies in the state has increased from 9.8% to 11.7%, with the picture being grimmer in the rural areas.
Dr Kaninika Mitra, State Head of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) stated, “While the rate of teenage pregnancy in cities is 4.7%, in rural areas this figure has reached 13.3%."
This huge difference of 8.6% further exacerbates the severity of the problem. Dr Kaninika said that this gap is not just a matter of access to health services, but it also reflects issues of education, social norms, child marriage and expectations for the future of adolescent girls.
Experts say that the rate of child marriage in Jharkhand declined from 32% during NFHS-5 to 28% in NFHS-6, but this decline is not as rapid as expected. According to UNICEF, despite a partial decline in child marriage in the state, 28% of child marriages still result in child pregnancy. With the national child marriage rate hovering around 20%, Jharkhand faces a severe problem, ranking fourth among the top five states with the highest rates of child marriage.
Why is child marriage not stopping?
The link between child marriage and teenage pregnancies is quite clear. Early marriage increases the pressure on adolescent girls to become mothers early. However, to consider child marriage as the sole cause is an underestimation of the problem, as several social and economic factors contribute to early marriages, including school dropout rates, safety concerns and lack of employment opportunities.
Dr Kaninika pointed out four major facts. She said that the lack of easy access to secondary schools in rural areas hinders the education of adolescent girls, as many families find it difficult to send them to distant schools.
“Parents are always concerned about the safety of their teenage girls, and many families consider marriage as a way to ensure their safety. When a better future or employment prospects after education are unclear, the option of early marriage becomes stronger. In many communities, marriage is considered an essential stage in a girl's life. This belief is fueled by misconceptions such as the cost of marriage and the lower dowry associated with early marriage,” she said.
Marriage traditions and 'Dhuku' custom
Some tribal communities have a tradition of self-selection of spouses where the wishes of the girl and the boy are given importance. Some communities also practice ‘Dhuku’, a traditional live-in practice.
Tanvi Jha of Child in Need Institute (CINI) and gynaecologist Dr. Poonam Kumari point out that traditional systems such as ‘Dhuku’ prevalent in some tribal areas prevent adolescent girls from accessing essential health services related to pregnancy and motherhood.
They often discover their pregnancy late, leading them to miss the crucial antenatal care (ANC) checkups. This delay also prevents them from receiving timely access to essential nutrition, iron-folic acid and other prescribed medications.
Anaemia, a health barrier
Anaemia is a major barrier to maternal health in Jharkhand. "In a state where nearly 65% of adolescent girls suffer from anaemia, teenage pregnancy poses a significant risk," said Tanvi, underlining that pregnancy at an early age in anaemic adolescent girls further increases health risks.
Gynaecologists Dr. Poonam Kumari and Dr. Anita Singh disclosed that lack of physical maturity and regular medical monitoring during pregnancy has extremely adverse effects on both the mother and the child.
They said that a lack of adequate nutrition during pregnancy can impact a baby's development, a condition known as IUGR (Intrauterine Growth Restriction), which can lead to stunted growth of the baby, low birth weight and an increased risk of premature delivery. In severe cases, the baby's development and learning abilities can also be affected.
They further said, “Teenage girls who conceive at a young age have an increased risk of complications such as anaemia, high blood pressure during pregnancy and pre-eclampsia. In some cases, gestational diabetes may also develop. Adolescent girls' bodies are still developing. Due to their lack of physical maturity, they may be at risk for obstructed labour. This significantly increases the risk of maternal and infant mortality.”
Jharkhand tops in underweight children
The NFHS-6 data says that instead of improving, the number of underweight children under the age of five in Jharkhand has increased from 39.4% to 41.1%, which is the highest among all the states of the country. Furthermore, 22.3% of children are suffering from acute malnutrition (wasting). Doctors say that these innocent children are directly bearing the brunt of women becoming mothers at an early age and their own suffering from anaemia.
Policy inconsistency and mental stress
Dr. Anita underlined that child pregnancy impacts not only the physical but also the mental and socio-economic lives of adolescent girls. “Pregnancy, childbirth and childcare often force girls to drop out of school, limiting employment opportunities and increasing their financial dependence. It is extremely mentally demanding for a teenage girl to manage herself and care for a newborn,” she said.
Meanwhile, experts point towards a major policy discrepancy, stating that many government schemes prevent mothers under the age of 18 from receiving benefits. Experts question how a teenage girl, who has become a mother at a young age due to social circumstances, can be denied the support she needs for her health and survival. Preventing child marriage is essential, but if a teenage girl becomes pregnant, she must receive the necessary support.
Health Department's new strategy
In light of the disturbing scenario, the Health Department has embarked on a new and effective strategy. Dr. Pushpa, State Nodal Officer for Maternal and Child Health, explained that the focus is no longer limited to screening during pregnancy and institutional delivery, but also to ensure that women receive health checkups and necessary treatment before pregnancy.
“A pre-conception care (PCC) initiative has been implemented under the guidelines of the Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN) Roadmap 2030 that includes assessing a woman's health before she plans to conceive so that any health risks can be identified early,” she said while explaining that the community health worker known as Sahiya plays a crucial role by identifying a woman planning to have a baby. She is referred to the Community Health Officer (CHO) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) where she is screened for blood count, risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, sickle cell disease and teenage pregnancy. If found to have a health problem, she is referred for treatment to a health facility to ensure a safe pregnancy.
Dr. Pushpa said that while the state has seen improvements in antenatal care (ANC) and institutional delivery, the teen pregnancy figures are still a cause for concern. The Department emphasises that while it will take time to completely prevent child marriage, adolescents must ensure access to family planning, safe contraceptives and counselling to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
Special plan in 12 districts
Sources said that district-level special plans are being implemented to eliminate child marriage in the 12 districts, including those in Santhal Division, along with Giridih, Koderma, Hazaribagh, Garhwa, Palamu and West Singhbhum.
Both Dr. Pushpa and Dr. Kaninika firmly believe that preventing child marriage isn't just the responsibility of the Health Department but a collective social responsibility. The Education, Women and Child Development and Social Welfare departments, along with local public representatives, panchayats and communities must work together to achieve this.
Life cycle-based approach
Tanvi said that a woman's health isn't determined solely by the nine months of pregnancy; it begins during adolescence. “To reduce maternal mortality, attention must be paid to adolescent girls' nutrition, education and decision-making,” she said.
Presently, topics related to gender, health and adolescent girls' aspirations are included in the National Adolescent Health Program, the School Health and Wellness Program and the Department of Education's curriculum. School teachers are being trained as ‘Health and Wellness Ambassadors’, she disclosed.
Dr. Anita feels that to ensure that adolescent girls are aware of the adverse effects of early pregnancy, special classes on age-appropriate health education, reproductive health and personal safety should be offered in schools starting from Classes 6 and 7. Hospitals should also offer appropriate counselling along with treatment. “If a girl is facing social pressure, sexual abuse or any other form of coercion, she should seek help from trusted individuals, hospitals, and relevant security agencies instead of remaining silent. The solution to the problem of teenage pregnancy cannot be limited to abortion; prevention and awareness must be emphasised,” she said.
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