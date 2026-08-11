ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Bandh: BJP Workers Burn Tyres, Block Roads Over Police Action Against Students

BJP workers burn tyres during the Jharkhand bandh called to protest alleged police action against students in Ranchi. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called for a statewide bandh in Jharkhand to protest the alleged police action against students during their march towards the state Assembly in Ranchi.

BJP leaders and workers took to the streets from around 8 am, with road blockades and tyre-burning protests reported from Ranchi and several other districts.

Traffic movement was affected at multiple locations as protesters blocked roads and forced shops to shut. Police personnel were deployed at major intersections and other sensitive areas to maintain law and order and clear the roads.

Nearly 110 ABVP workers were detained today during their march to the Jharkhand Assembly to protest against police action on students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state, a senior officer said. The detention was made as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad started their procession from the old Vidhan Sabha area in Ranchi, he said.

BJP Workers Burn Tyres, Block Roads Over Police Action Against Students (ETV Bharat)

In Ranchi, BJP workers burned tyres and blocked roads at several locations. At Ratu Road, protesters set tyres on fire, disrupted traffic and raised slogans against the state government. Several nearby shops were also closed during the protest.

At Kishori Yadav Chowk, BJP leaders and workers staged a sit-in on the road, while a similar demonstration was held near Argora Chowk. Protesters sat in the middle of the road and raised slogans against the government over the alleged lathicharge on students.

The bandh also affected Kanke Road near the CMPDI gate, where protesters blocked the road and burned tyres, disrupting vehicular movement for some time.

The bandh impact was also reported from Palamu, Simdega, Giridih and Chatra.

In Palamu, BJP workers blocked roads at Chhahmuhan and Redma Chowk in Daltonganj. BJP district president Amit Tiwari accused the state government of jeopardising the future of the youth.

In Simdega, protesters blocked National Highway-143 at several locations, including Biru, affecting vehicular movement. Road blockades were also reported from Dhanwar in Giridih and Pratappur in Chatra.