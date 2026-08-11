Jharkhand Bandh: BJP Workers Burn Tyres, Block Roads Over Police Action Against Students
BJP workers blocked roads and burned tyres across Jharkhand during a bandh protesting alleged police action against JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Ranchi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called for a statewide bandh in Jharkhand to protest the alleged police action against students during their march towards the state Assembly in Ranchi.
BJP leaders and workers took to the streets from around 8 am, with road blockades and tyre-burning protests reported from Ranchi and several other districts.
Traffic movement was affected at multiple locations as protesters blocked roads and forced shops to shut. Police personnel were deployed at major intersections and other sensitive areas to maintain law and order and clear the roads.
Nearly 110 ABVP workers were detained today during their march to the Jharkhand Assembly to protest against police action on students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state, a senior officer said. The detention was made as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad started their procession from the old Vidhan Sabha area in Ranchi, he said.
In Ranchi, BJP workers burned tyres and blocked roads at several locations. At Ratu Road, protesters set tyres on fire, disrupted traffic and raised slogans against the state government. Several nearby shops were also closed during the protest.
At Kishori Yadav Chowk, BJP leaders and workers staged a sit-in on the road, while a similar demonstration was held near Argora Chowk. Protesters sat in the middle of the road and raised slogans against the government over the alleged lathicharge on students.
The bandh also affected Kanke Road near the CMPDI gate, where protesters blocked the road and burned tyres, disrupting vehicular movement for some time.
The bandh impact was also reported from Palamu, Simdega, Giridih and Chatra.
In Palamu, BJP workers blocked roads at Chhahmuhan and Redma Chowk in Daltonganj. BJP district president Amit Tiwari accused the state government of jeopardising the future of the youth.
In Simdega, protesters blocked National Highway-143 at several locations, including Biru, affecting vehicular movement. Road blockades were also reported from Dhanwar in Giridih and Pratappur in Chatra.
Why Has BJP Called The Bandh?
The BJP said the bandh was called to protest the alleged use of force against JPSC-JSSC aspirants who were demonstrating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.
BJP Mahanagar President Varun Sahu alleged that police used lathicharge, tear gas and force against the protesters. He accused the government of failing to listen to the students’ grievances and alleged that protesters were beaten during the night.
The bandh followed Monday’s protest by thousands of aspirants for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) exams near the Jharkhand Assembly. The protesters were demanding cancellation of recruitment examinations and an independent probe into alleged irregularities.
The march began around 10:30 am from outside the old Assembly building and proceeded towards the current Assembly complex. Protesters carrying the Tricolour and placards breached several barricades despite heavy security deployment.
When the protesters reached the final barricade near Jagannathpur Temple, police used water cannons and tear gas shells to stop them. Tensions escalated when protesters attempted to move further, following which police resorted to lathicharge.
Several protesters claimed they were injured, including women. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana, however, said four policemen were injured after protesters allegedly pelted stones.
Soren Appeals For Peace
Chief Minister Hemant Soren appealed to the protesting students to maintain peace and assured them that their grievances would be addressed with "seriousness and sensitivity".
Soren said students have every right to raise their concerns in a democracy and said senior ministers were in continuous dialogue with them. He also assured that steps would be taken to make the examination system more transparent, technology-driven, secure and accountable.
Meanwhile, student activist Devendra Nath Mahato, who had been on a nine-day hunger strike, was hospitalised in Ranchi after his health deteriorated. He was taken from the protest site to the hospital on a stretcher.
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