ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand ATS Tightens Vigil After Identifying 61 Suspected ISIS, Al-Qaeda Operatives

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has stepped up surveillance on active suspects having links with ISIS and Al-Qaeda. The ATS has intensified its crackdown on suspected terror networks after identifying 61 individuals allegedly linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda across six districts of the state.

The move follows directions issued by the Centre to implement United Nations sanctions against individuals and entities associated with internationally designated terrorist organisations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued directives to take action against all active suspects, following which the Jharkhand ATS has initiated strict surveillance across the state. According to officials, 12 of the identified suspects are believed to have links with ISIS, while 49 are linked to Al-Qaeda.

Acting on the MEA communication, the ATS had formulated a plan and written to the police headquarters regarding this matter a few months ago. The ATS has instructed Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all 24 districts to keep a constant watch on the activities of suspects and share any suspicious developments.

The MEA had sent a letter to all states on April 3, 2026, informing them of the March 26, 2026, United Nations Security Council decision to impose sanctions against individuals and entities linked to ISIL (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda. This decision, taken under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, mandates the freezing of assets, travel bans, and the imposition of arms-related restrictions. In compliance with this, the Jharkhand ATS has initiated preparations for action within the state.