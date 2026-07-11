Jharkhand ATS Tightens Vigil After Identifying 61 Suspected ISIS, Al-Qaeda Operatives
Surveillance has been stepped up in Jharkhand after a Union government directive seeking the imposition of UN sanctions against individuals linked to global terror outfits.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has stepped up surveillance on active suspects having links with ISIS and Al-Qaeda. The ATS has intensified its crackdown on suspected terror networks after identifying 61 individuals allegedly linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda across six districts of the state.
The move follows directions issued by the Centre to implement United Nations sanctions against individuals and entities associated with internationally designated terrorist organisations.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued directives to take action against all active suspects, following which the Jharkhand ATS has initiated strict surveillance across the state. According to officials, 12 of the identified suspects are believed to have links with ISIS, while 49 are linked to Al-Qaeda.
Acting on the MEA communication, the ATS had formulated a plan and written to the police headquarters regarding this matter a few months ago. The ATS has instructed Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all 24 districts to keep a constant watch on the activities of suspects and share any suspicious developments.
The MEA had sent a letter to all states on April 3, 2026, informing them of the March 26, 2026, United Nations Security Council decision to impose sanctions against individuals and entities linked to ISIL (Daesh) and Al-Qaeda. This decision, taken under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, mandates the freezing of assets, travel bans, and the imposition of arms-related restrictions. In compliance with this, the Jharkhand ATS has initiated preparations for action within the state.
According to officials, the ATS is now examining not only the suspects' activities but also their bank accounts, financial transactions, alleged benami assets and links to associated organisations. Authorities may initiate proceedings to freeze the relevant assets. The ATS has instructed police forces across all districts to immediately report information regarding the activities and contacts of the listed suspects, as well as any suspicious behaviour.
Security agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance in Ranchi, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Lohardaga, Pakur, Sahibganj, Latehar, and Jamshedpur, where suspected online radicalisation networks and sleeper cell activity are under scrutiny. Jharkhand has long grappled with the major challenge of Naxalism, and the state has witnessed activities linked to international terrorist organisations such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), and Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT).
Officials said that in the past two decades, joint operations involving the ATS, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and central intelligence agencies have resulted in the arrest of more than two dozen terror suspects from different parts of the state.
In Jharkhand, Hazaribagh first drew national attention in 2002 after three terrorists involved in the blast at the American Centre in Kolkata were killed in an encounter. Following this incident, suspects were repeatedly apprehended from areas in Hazaribagh such as Khirgaon and Pelawal.
Further investigation into the 2013 serial blasts at Patna's Gandhi Maidan revealed the role of terrorists linked to Jharkhand—specifically the Sithio and Doranda areas of Ranchi. The probe disclosed that the Ranchi module of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) had played a key role in planning the attack.
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