ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharia Moves Towards Becoming A Clean Energy Hub From A Coal Belt

Dhanbad: The coal belt in Jharia of Jharkhand is soon expecting a transformation into a clean energy hub with Coal India's first coal bed methane (CBM) project taking shape. Large scale commercial production of methane gas is expected to begin within the next year.

This project is expected to generate revenue worth thousands of crores of rupees besides providing clean fuel for domestic cooking, industry and fertilizer sector. Experts say that it will also enhance mine safety and curb problems like land subsidence and underground fires.

It is being pointed out that Jharia's underground harbours a vast reserve of methane. For years, this gas has been considered a major threat to mines as its presence makes underground mining risky and expensive. But now, preparations are on to turn this threat into an opportunity. Work on the CBM project is progressing in Bharat Coking Coal Limited’s (BCCL) Moonidih area and commercial production is expected within the next year.

CBM is a natural gas that has remained stored under high pressure in layers of coal over millions of years. This gas has a heat capacity of approximately 8,500 kilocalories per kg which almost equals that of natural gas. Therefore, it is considered a clean and high-quality fuel.

Experts claim that this gas can be used extensively as Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in homes, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles and also in industries, chemical plants and fertilizer manufacturing.

Jharia CBM Block-1 is being developed as Coal India's first project. Spanning approximately 26.55 sq km, the block includes the geological zones of Kapuria, Moonidih and Singhara. It is estimated to contain approximately 25 billion cubic metres of methane gas reserves. Following a global tender in 2020, Prabha Energy Limited was selected as the project developer and a revenue sharing agreement was signed in 2021 under which the BCCL will receive 10% of the revenue.

The project is being developed in three phases wherein core hole drilling, test wells, hydro-fracturing and scientific tests are being carried out in the first phase. In the second phase, production capacity and market potential are being evaluated while commercial production will be carried out for a maximum of 30 years in the third phase.

Sources disclosed that currently drilling of five core holes and test wells each has been completed. Hydro-fracturing has also been completed in two test wells while work is on in the third. Following this, a field development plan will be prepared based on dewatering and economic evaluation. The project's most significant feature is that the produced gas will be directly connected to the national gas grid.