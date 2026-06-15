Jharia Moves Towards Becoming A Clean Energy Hub From A Coal Belt
Coal India's first coal bed methane (CBM) project is underway here and commercial production of methane gas is expected to begin within the next year
Published : June 15, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Dhanbad: The coal belt in Jharia of Jharkhand is soon expecting a transformation into a clean energy hub with Coal India's first coal bed methane (CBM) project taking shape. Large scale commercial production of methane gas is expected to begin within the next year.
This project is expected to generate revenue worth thousands of crores of rupees besides providing clean fuel for domestic cooking, industry and fertilizer sector. Experts say that it will also enhance mine safety and curb problems like land subsidence and underground fires.
It is being pointed out that Jharia's underground harbours a vast reserve of methane. For years, this gas has been considered a major threat to mines as its presence makes underground mining risky and expensive. But now, preparations are on to turn this threat into an opportunity. Work on the CBM project is progressing in Bharat Coking Coal Limited’s (BCCL) Moonidih area and commercial production is expected within the next year.
CBM is a natural gas that has remained stored under high pressure in layers of coal over millions of years. This gas has a heat capacity of approximately 8,500 kilocalories per kg which almost equals that of natural gas. Therefore, it is considered a clean and high-quality fuel.
Experts claim that this gas can be used extensively as Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in homes, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles and also in industries, chemical plants and fertilizer manufacturing.
Jharia CBM Block-1 is being developed as Coal India's first project. Spanning approximately 26.55 sq km, the block includes the geological zones of Kapuria, Moonidih and Singhara. It is estimated to contain approximately 25 billion cubic metres of methane gas reserves. Following a global tender in 2020, Prabha Energy Limited was selected as the project developer and a revenue sharing agreement was signed in 2021 under which the BCCL will receive 10% of the revenue.
The project is being developed in three phases wherein core hole drilling, test wells, hydro-fracturing and scientific tests are being carried out in the first phase. In the second phase, production capacity and market potential are being evaluated while commercial production will be carried out for a maximum of 30 years in the third phase.
Sources disclosed that currently drilling of five core holes and test wells each has been completed. Hydro-fracturing has also been completed in two test wells while work is on in the third. Following this, a field development plan will be prepared based on dewatering and economic evaluation. The project's most significant feature is that the produced gas will be directly connected to the national gas grid.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has approved the laying of a six-inch diameter gas pipeline that will connect the Jharia CBM block with Gas Authority of India Limited’s (GAIL) Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project allowing the gas produced from Jharia to reach various parts of the country.
Sources said the project is expected to yield significant economic benefits. It is estimated that once the commercial production begins, the annual turnover will reach approximately Rs 1,424 crore with the BCCL getting an annual revenue of approximately Rs 124.5 crore adding to its coal revenues.
Assistant Professor at Department of Mechanical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad, Dr. Ajit Kumar said that India is among the world's leading coal producers, and therefore, methane gas has immense potential here. “Methane gas can be used in domestic PNG, CNG, industries, chemical units, fertilizer units and for automobiles besides many other sectors. This gas could transform the energy sector in the future,” he said.
Another important aspect of this project is environmental protection. If methane gas is released directly into the atmosphere, it becomes a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide contributing to global warming. However, if it is scientifically harvested and used as fuel, it will not only reduce pollution but also increase clean energy production. Experts believe that the release of methane gas from the underground mines will reduce the risk of gas explosions.
This will increase the safety in the mines and help in controlling the age old problems like underground fire and land subsidence to a great extent.
Meanwhile, BCCL is learnt to have begun preparations for Jharia CBM Block-2 and its feasibility report has been approved. This block will be developed over an area of approximately 33.21 sq km in Mahuda sub-basin. The developer selection process will begin soon.
Experts say that if the CBM project is successful, Jharia could establish itself as the capital of clean energy. Researchers from IIT ISM Dhanbad have already developed a technique to convert CBM into hydrogen fuel.