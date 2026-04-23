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Fact Check: Jhalmuri Seller At Bengal's Jhargram Is Not An SPG Officer

The Press Information Bureau's X post described the claim as fake.

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PM Narendra Modi buys jhalmuri from a stall in Jhargram on Sunday. (PTI) ((PTI))
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Kolkata: A post being shared on social media and has since gone viral claimed that the local vendor whose shop Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited in West Bengal during one of his election rallies is actually a Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel.

However, several media agencies and local residents have confirmed that he was a real roadside vendor who happened to get an unexpected visit. The meme suggesting otherwise stitched together unrelated images to create a misleading narrative.

While the Press Information Bureau's X post described the claim as fake, news agency IANS came out with a report stating that the viral claim doesn't hold up to basic scrutiny.

In the IANS report, Vendor Vikram Shaw, on whose shop the PM visited, also confirmed that the viral claim is baseless.

On April 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by a local shop to buy jhalmuri, which is a staple Bengali savoury snack made out of puffed rice, onions and condiments.

On April 20, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at PM Modi claiming that the entire act was staged and the jhalmuri was made by an SPG commando. She also questioned how a camera was installed in the shop beforehand to film Modi.

Almost simultaneously, a graphic had also gone viral with a Hindi caption that the shopkeeper who sold jhalmuri to the Prime Minister was actually an SPG personnel assigned to his security.

The caption "Full time SPG and Part Time Jhal Moori Seller," was also circulating with the graphic. However, in the video report by IANS, vendor Vikram Shaw was seen discussing his interaction with Prime Minister Modi and shares details about his background, that he hails from Gaya in Bihar and studied till Class 9.

According to report, the people present at the spot also described the meeting as spontaneous and not staged. The Prime Minister was also seen interacting with locals casually, the report said.

Also Read:

PM Modi Savours Jhalmuri Amid Hectic Poll Campaign In Bengal

WB: BJP councillors sell jhalmuri, chop to protest against Mamata's statement

TAGGED:

PIB FACTCHECK
PM MODI VISIT
BENGAL ELECTIONS
BENGAL VIRAL VIDEO
JHALMURI SELLER

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