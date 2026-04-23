Fact Check: Jhalmuri Seller At Bengal's Jhargram Is Not An SPG Officer
The Press Information Bureau's X post described the claim as fake.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Kolkata: A post being shared on social media and has since gone viral claimed that the local vendor whose shop Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited in West Bengal during one of his election rallies is actually a Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel.
However, several media agencies and local residents have confirmed that he was a real roadside vendor who happened to get an unexpected visit. The meme suggesting otherwise stitched together unrelated images to create a misleading narrative.
While the Press Information Bureau's X post described the claim as fake, news agency IANS came out with a report stating that the viral claim doesn't hold up to basic scrutiny.
सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए जा रहे एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi पश्चिम बंगाल में जिस स्थानीय विक्रेता की दुकान पर गए थे, वह वास्तव में सुरक्षाकर्मी है। #PIBFactcheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 22, 2026
❌ यह दावा #फर्जी है।
▶️ विक्रेता के संबंध में विवरण - https://t.co/OgJEif1Lvk… pic.twitter.com/g6y8MunXlg
In the IANS report, Vendor Vikram Shaw, on whose shop the PM visited, also confirmed that the viral claim is baseless.
On April 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by a local shop to buy jhalmuri, which is a staple Bengali savoury snack made out of puffed rice, onions and condiments.
On April 20, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at PM Modi claiming that the entire act was staged and the jhalmuri was made by an SPG commando. She also questioned how a camera was installed in the shop beforehand to film Modi.
Almost simultaneously, a graphic had also gone viral with a Hindi caption that the shopkeeper who sold jhalmuri to the Prime Minister was actually an SPG personnel assigned to his security.
The caption "Full time SPG and Part Time Jhal Moori Seller," was also circulating with the graphic. However, in the video report by IANS, vendor Vikram Shaw was seen discussing his interaction with Prime Minister Modi and shares details about his background, that he hails from Gaya in Bihar and studied till Class 9.
Jhargram, West Bengal: Visuals of the shop where Prime Minister Narendra Modi ate jhal muri pic.twitter.com/4NpYzdXQ0u— IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2026
According to report, the people present at the spot also described the meeting as spontaneous and not staged. The Prime Minister was also seen interacting with locals casually, the report said.
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