ETV Bharat / bharat

Fact Check: Jhalmuri Seller At Bengal's Jhargram Is Not An SPG Officer

Kolkata: A post being shared on social media and has since gone viral claimed that the local vendor whose shop Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited in West Bengal during one of his election rallies is actually a Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel.

However, several media agencies and local residents have confirmed that he was a real roadside vendor who happened to get an unexpected visit. The meme suggesting otherwise stitched together unrelated images to create a misleading narrative.

While the Press Information Bureau's X post described the claim as fake, news agency IANS came out with a report stating that the viral claim doesn't hold up to basic scrutiny.

In the IANS report, Vendor Vikram Shaw, on whose shop the PM visited, also confirmed that the viral claim is baseless.