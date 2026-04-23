Jhalmuri And After: Manmadho Village In Gaya, Bihar, Erupts In Joy After Video Of Local Boy Vikram Sau Feeding PM Modi In Jhargram Goes Viral
Who is the person in Jhargram, West Bengal, who served Jhalmuri to Prime Minister Narendra Modi—the one whose fortune changed within just 24 hours?
Published : April 23, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Gaya: Once an ordinary young man from Bihar struggling against poverty and unemployment, he is today making headlines across the nation. The reason, beyond his sheer hard work, is a singular moment when the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, personally visited his humble stall as a customer and enjoyed some jhalmuri (puffed rice mixture). This is the story of Vikram Sau from Manmadho village in the Gaya district—a man whose life did not transform overnight, but rather, a single opportunity born of years of struggle brought him international recognition.
It was an otherwise ordinary day in Jhargram, set against the backdrop of the ongoing elections in West Bengal. Amid the bustling crowds, PM Modi arrived at a small stall to purchase jhalmuri. The sight of PM Modi arriving at a jhalmuri stall felt like a scene straight out of a movie.
When PM Modi expressed his desire to visit Vikram Sau's stall and eat jhalmuri, everyone present was left astounded. During the brief encounter, a lighthearted conversation ensued between the two, adding a special touch. When Vikram asked, "Shall I add onions? Do you eat onions?" the PM smiled and replied, "Yes... I eat onions; I don't eat people's brains!" This exchange went viral on social media in no time, and almost instantly, Vikram became a topic of conversation across the country.
Back in Bihar, as soon as news reached Manmadho village in the Tankuppa block of Bihar's Gaya district, a wave of joy swept through the community. This was because Vikram Sau, the jhalmuri vendor, hails from Manmadho. Watching the viral video, the villagers were filled with pride that a simple young man from their village had appeared alongside PM Modi.
Wave of Happiness in Village
From children to the elderly — everyone in the village is experiencing this event in their own unique way. Some are repeatedly watching the video, while others are reminiscing about Vikram's childhood days. The villagers assert that this is not merely Vikram's achievement, but an accomplishment for the entire village. The atmosphere feels as though a major festival has arrived in the village.
"The videos of PM Modi eating bhujia at Vikram's stall have filled Manmadho with jubilation. There is a great sense of excitement among the people. It is not just the village; the entire country is talking about Vikram," said Ramji Yadav, a resident.
Vikram Sau's story is not limited to this single incident alone; it is underpinned by a long history of struggle. Vikram's family has always been economically disadvantaged. His father was already working in West Bengal, selling jhalmuri. Due to limited employment opportunities in the village and growing family responsibilities, Vikram had to drop out of school after completing the ninth grade.
At a young age, he realised that supporting his family was now far more important than continuing his studies. So, about 10 years ago, he too moved to Jhargram and began assisting his father in the jhalmuri shop.
"Vikram's father, Uttam Sau, was already [working] in Jhargram, selling jhalmuri. For the past 10 years, Vikram has also been selling jhalmuri. There were no employment opportunities in our village. Our entire family has lived in abject poverty and destitution," said Shankar Sau, Vikram's uncle.
Family Profession Becomes Source Of Identity
Vikram's family has been engaged in selling jhalmuri for generations. Like many families in Bihar, their livelihood has depended entirely on this small-scale business. Bengal is often referred to as the land of jhalmuri lovers. Said Ramji Yadav, "Bengal has a deep fondness for jhalmuri, with over 75 per cent of the population consuming it regularly. Sellers of bhujia, an important ingredient in jhalmuri, are well aware of this, and view Bengal as the ideal market."
This is why many people from Bihar migrate to Bengal in the hope of securing a better income. Today, everyone in Manmadho is talking about Vikram. His friends recall that, right from his childhood, he was both hardworking and a tad mischievous. Whether it was sneaking off to pluck mangoes or going fishing—memories of his childhood now bring smiles to the faces of the villagers.
"Vikram has been running his jhalmuri stall in Jhargram for the past 10 years. He is the only son, and has three sisters. It feels wonderful to know that the PM himself visited his stall," said Vikram's friend Pawan Kumar.
Social Media Boosts Recognition
Social media played a pivotal role in this entire episode. As soon as the video went viral, people across the country began taking notice of Vikram. While many are showering him with praise, others are discussing the role of luck in his life. Some describe it as a perfect blend of "hard work and destiny".
Another aspect of the incident that captured the public's attention was Vikram's demeanor. When PM Modi offered to pay for the jhalmuri after eating it, Vikram initially refused to accept the money. However, the Prime Minister insisted and handed him the payment. Commenting on this, the villagers remarked that what Vikram accepted was not merely money, but a blessing.
"He was reluctant to accept the money. However, he eventually kept it, regarding it as a blessing. In his childhood, Vikram Saw was quite a mischievous boy; he would often wander off—sometimes to catch fish, other times to pluck tamarind or mangoes. Yet, in his interactions with others, he always embodied absolute simplicity. He was also a highly bright and meritorious student; however, due to financial constraints, he was forced to drop out of school," said Anil Kumar of Manmadho.
Hopes for Village Development Rekindled
Following this incident, residents of Manmadho village are now harbouring hopes for development. The villagers believe that if the government were to turn its attention toward their village, the local conditions could undergo significant improvement. There has been a long-felt need in the area for essential amenities such as roads, educational facilities, and employment opportunities.
Vikram Sau's story is not merely about a viral video; it serves as an inspiration for the millions of young people who tend to look down upon humble professions. His story demonstrates that no job is too small or insignificant, and that a hardworking individual can achieve recognition at any moment—all it takes is a single opportunity.
This ordinary young man from Manmadho village has today become an exemplary figure. His story is one of struggle and simplicity—and, above all, of respect for his craft. The Prime Minister's visit to his shop may have been a coincidence, but Vikram's hard work and perseverance played a pivotal role in getting him to that point.