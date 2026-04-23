ETV Bharat / bharat

Jhalmuri And After: Manmadho Village In Gaya, Bihar, Erupts In Joy After Video Of Local Boy Vikram Sau Feeding PM Modi In Jhargram Goes Viral

Gaya: Once an ordinary young man from Bihar struggling against poverty and unemployment, he is today making headlines across the nation. The reason, beyond his sheer hard work, is a singular moment when the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, personally visited his humble stall as a customer and enjoyed some jhalmuri (puffed rice mixture). This is the story of Vikram Sau from Manmadho village in the Gaya district—a man whose life did not transform overnight, but rather, a single opportunity born of years of struggle brought him international recognition.

It was an otherwise ordinary day in Jhargram, set against the backdrop of the ongoing elections in West Bengal. Amid the bustling crowds, PM Modi arrived at a small stall to purchase jhalmuri. The sight of PM Modi arriving at a jhalmuri stall felt like a scene straight out of a movie.

When PM Modi expressed his desire to visit Vikram Sau's stall and eat jhalmuri, everyone present was left astounded. During the brief encounter, a lighthearted conversation ensued between the two, adding a special touch. When Vikram asked, "Shall I add onions? Do you eat onions?" the PM smiled and replied, "Yes... I eat onions; I don't eat people's brains!" This exchange went viral on social media in no time, and almost instantly, Vikram became a topic of conversation across the country.

Back in Bihar, as soon as news reached Manmadho village in the Tankuppa block of Bihar's Gaya district, a wave of joy swept through the community. This was because Vikram Sau, the jhalmuri vendor, hails from Manmadho. Watching the viral video, the villagers were filled with pride that a simple young man from their village had appeared alongside PM Modi.

Wave of Happiness in Village

From children to the elderly — everyone in the village is experiencing this event in their own unique way. Some are repeatedly watching the video, while others are reminiscing about Vikram's childhood days. The villagers assert that this is not merely Vikram's achievement, but an accomplishment for the entire village. The atmosphere feels as though a major festival has arrived in the village.

"The videos of PM Modi eating bhujia at Vikram's stall have filled Manmadho with jubilation. There is a great sense of excitement among the people. It is not just the village; the entire country is talking about Vikram," said Ramji Yadav, a resident.

Vikram Sau's story is not limited to this single incident alone; it is underpinned by a long history of struggle. Vikram's family has always been economically disadvantaged. His father was already working in West Bengal, selling jhalmuri. Due to limited employment opportunities in the village and growing family responsibilities, Vikram had to drop out of school after completing the ninth grade.

At a young age, he realised that supporting his family was now far more important than continuing his studies. So, about 10 years ago, he too moved to Jhargram and began assisting his father in the jhalmuri shop.

"Vikram's father, Uttam Sau, was already [working] in Jhargram, selling jhalmuri. For the past 10 years, Vikram has also been selling jhalmuri. There were no employment opportunities in our village. Our entire family has lived in abject poverty and destitution," said Shankar Sau, Vikram's uncle.

Family Profession Becomes Source Of Identity