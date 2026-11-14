ETV Bharat / bharat

Jewel, Modern India's Architect: Congress Pays Tributes To Nehru On Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Congress leaders on Saturday paid rich tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, with Rahul Gandhi describing him as a "jewel" and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge calling him the "principal architect" of modern India. Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi visited Shanti Van to pay homage at his memorial.

Several Congress leaders, including former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, were present at the spot. Kharge and Sonia Gandhi later paid floral tributes at Nehru's portrait in the central hall of Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other leaders were also present.

Nehru, born in Allahabad on November 14, 1889, was the country's first prime minister after independence. He died on May 27, 1964, in New Delhi. Paying homage to Nehru in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "With humble reverence on the birth anniversary of the 'Jewel of Hind', India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."

"Freedom was not his destination, but a milestone in the nation's new journey. Swaraj was not about power, but about every citizen's participation and responsibility for the country's future. "India was a quest, an idea for him—diversity as its strength, democracy as its faith, and equality as its foundation. His dream of a modern, scientific, progressive, and confident India remains our inspiration today.

"And our efforts to build that India are the true tribute to him," Gandhi said. Kharge, in a post on X, said Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the "principal architect" of modern India. "He understood that a nation as diverse as ours could only be held together by Democracy; one that embraced different cultures, beliefs, political voices and aspirations.

"As we pay our solemn tributes to him at Shanti Van today, we must reaffirm our resolve to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, our democratic institutions and the values that bind us together," he said. "That is Nehru's enduring legacy. And upholding it is our collective responsibility," Kharge said.