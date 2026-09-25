ETV Bharat / bharat

Jevar Bus Fire Raises Questions Over Safety Of Sleeper Buses On Long Routes

New Delhi: A sleeper bus travelling from Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh caught fire near Jewar in Greater Noida on Wednesday night. Nine passengers were killed. The incident has once again raised questions over passenger safety arrangements, technical standards and regulatory monitoring of sleeper buses operating on long-distance and inter-state routes.

A ground assessment was conducted of private sleeper buses parked at the MCD parking area near the Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi to examine the safety equipment available on such vehicles and identify possible gaps.

A PTC Skybus operating between Delhi and Sitapur was inspected as part of the assessment. Its crew members explained the safety equipment available inside the bus.

A crew member showing facilities inside the bus (ETV Bharat)

Fire extinguishers: The bus had four large fire extinguishers, with two installed near the driver and conductor at the front and two at the rear. When the driver attempted to remove one of the extinguishers during the inspection, he was unable to do so. However, the cylinders were operational and within their validity dates. Smaller emergency fire extinguishers were also installed inside the sleeper compartments.

Emergency exits: Two emergency exits were found on the bus. One was located on the side toward the rear, while another was at the back of the bus. A staircase was also available to help passengers exit during an emergency.

Window-breaking hammers: A small red, pointed hammer was installed outside each sleeper berth. Crew members showed how the hammer could be used to break the window glass in an emergency.

First-aid kit: A medical kit containing emergency medicines, bandages and other basic supplies was available near the driver's cabin.