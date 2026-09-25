Jevar Bus Fire Raises Questions Over Safety Of Sleeper Buses On Long Routes
A PTC Skybus operating between Delhi and Sitapur was inspected as part of the assessment.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
New Delhi: A sleeper bus travelling from Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh caught fire near Jewar in Greater Noida on Wednesday night. Nine passengers were killed. The incident has once again raised questions over passenger safety arrangements, technical standards and regulatory monitoring of sleeper buses operating on long-distance and inter-state routes.
A ground assessment was conducted of private sleeper buses parked at the MCD parking area near the Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi to examine the safety equipment available on such vehicles and identify possible gaps.
A PTC Skybus operating between Delhi and Sitapur was inspected as part of the assessment. Its crew members explained the safety equipment available inside the bus.
Fire extinguishers: The bus had four large fire extinguishers, with two installed near the driver and conductor at the front and two at the rear. When the driver attempted to remove one of the extinguishers during the inspection, he was unable to do so. However, the cylinders were operational and within their validity dates. Smaller emergency fire extinguishers were also installed inside the sleeper compartments.
Emergency exits: Two emergency exits were found on the bus. One was located on the side toward the rear, while another was at the back of the bus. A staircase was also available to help passengers exit during an emergency.
Window-breaking hammers: A small red, pointed hammer was installed outside each sleeper berth. Crew members showed how the hammer could be used to break the window glass in an emergency.
First-aid kit: A medical kit containing emergency medicines, bandages and other basic supplies was available near the driver's cabin.
No-smoking warnings: No-smoking stickers were displayed near the passenger berths. The crew said passengers are advised against smoking because it could increase the risk of fire inside the bus.
Although the equipment inspected during the ground assessment appeared to be in place, discussions with the crew revealed several practical and technical concerns that could contribute to a major accident.
Highly flammable materials: Sleeper buses commonly contain foam mattresses, curtains, synthetic fabrics and wood or plywood components. These materials can catch fire quickly. A spark caused by a short circuit or another source could therefore spread rapidly through the vehicle.
Missing emergency contact information: Emergency contact numbers and warning signs are generally expected to be displayed inside buses. However, no helpline number sticker or prominently displayed emergency contact number was found on the inspected bus. A crew member said that passengers sometimes remove such stickers during journeys.
CCTV and live monitoring: Modern sleeper buses are being fitted with multiple cameras covering the interior and exterior. Some systems are connected to the bus owner's mobile phone and provide a live feed once the vehicle starts. However, the effectiveness of such monitoring and the speed at which the crew can respond during an emergency is important safety considerations.
Long-distance buses have also faced concerns over the alleged loading of unauthorised combustible materials, chemicals, firecrackers or commercial parcels in luggage compartments or passenger areas.
Crew members said operators of buses using online booking systems and established companies generally issue strict instructions against carrying suspicious or flammable material. However, unauthorised or private operators may not always follow such precautions.
Regular inspection of electrical wiring after every trip is also considered important. However, worn-out wires, taped connections and electrical overloading can pose fire risks, particularly in poorly maintained buses.
Passenger safety cannot depend entirely on the crew and the vehicle's safety systems. Travellers can also take basic precautions during a journey:
- Identify the emergency exits, window-breaking hammer and fire extinguishers immediately after boarding.
- Do not smoke or use bidis, cigarettes, matches or other flammable materials inside the bus.
- Do not place heavy luggage in the aisle or near emergency exits, as it could block escape routes.
- Pay attention to emergency contact numbers and safety instructions displayed inside the bus.
- If smoke or fire is detected, leave the bus immediately without stopping to collect belongings.
- If the doors cannot be opened during an emergency, use the window-breaking hammer to create an exit.
Read More:
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- Greater Noida Bus Fire: 'Driver Was Smoking Cigarette And Ignored Passenger Concerns'; FIR Mentions Shocking Details
- 9 Deaths In Greater Noida Sleeper Bus Fire Draws Focus On Safety Norm Violations By Operators