‘Jersey No. 10’: This Player From Bihar Excelled In Both Football And Cricket
While an injury may have cut Niyazuddin’s career short, his sporting passion continues; currently, he is chief selector for Bihar-Jharkhand junior and senior football teams.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Gaya: He was a local sporting star with jersey no. 10. Moti Karimi, general secretary of the District Olympic Association, recalls the moment S Niyazuddin stepped onto the field wearing jersey number 10, the spectators' excitement would reach fever pitch.
“His aggressive style of play, leadership qualities, and zeal made him the most talked-about player of that era. Had Niyazuddin not suffered injuries, Indian football would have gained a major star,” says Karimi.
Born in Peer Bigha village under the Chakand police station area of Gaya district, Niyazuddin drew his sporting inspiration from his family. His elder brother, S Sabahuddin, was also an excellent footballer. Passionate about football from childhood, Niyazuddin soon began playing for the Gaya Electricity Board team and carved a niche for himself within a few years.
In the 1990s, Niyazuddin was counted among Bihar's most formidable forwards. Khatib Ahmed, a teammate who played alongside him, recollects that the tide of a match would shift the moment he stepped onto the field. “On numerous occasions, he single-handedly steered a losing team to victory. His aggressive style and goal-scoring ability posed a major challenge for opposing teams,” he says.
Niyazuddin made his way to Kolkata's prestigious Mohammedan Sporting Club. From 1995 to 2000, he remained one of the club's key players. At that time, Mohammedan Sporting was ranked among the country's biggest football clubs, and securing a spot there was considered a significant achievement for any player.
He scored seven goals for the Bihar team in national-level competitions. He scored over 15 goals for Mohammedan Sporting Club and more than 10 for district and other clubs, with a tally of over 30 goals to his name. He also won gold medals for his outstanding performances in several national competitions.
Niyazuddin was not merely a football player; his record in cricket was comparable to that of a top-tier all-rounder. He scored six centuries and claimed over 100 wickets in district-level cricket. He reached the pre-Ranji level, playing the dual role of a fast bowler and an opening batsman.
Niyazuddin recalls that whenever he was away playing football tournaments, the District Cricket Association would wait for his return. He would head straight to the cricket field immediately after his football matches concluded. Excelling in both sports simultaneously became his hallmark.
Just as his career was peaking, he suffered a severe injury during a national competition. At that time, facilities like modern sports medicine and rehabilitation were unavailable. He underwent treatment in Kolkata and Delhi for months but could not regain his former level of fitness. He reflects that had medical facilities like those available today existed back then, his career might have reached even greater heights.
After completing his post-graduation and BEd, he became a teacher and eventually rose to the position of headmaster at Azad Chakand High School.
While an injury may have cut his career short, his passion for the sport remains as vibrant as ever. Currently the chief selector for the Bihar-Jharkhand junior and senior football teams, Niyazuddin believes there is no shortage of talent in India; the real issues are the lack of resources and infrastructure.
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