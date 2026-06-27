ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Jersey No. 10’: This Player From Bihar Excelled In Both Football And Cricket

Then and now: S Niyazuddin during a football match; (right) during the interview. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: He was a local sporting star with jersey no. 10. Moti Karimi, general secretary of the District Olympic Association, recalls the moment S Niyazuddin stepped onto the field wearing jersey number 10, the spectators' excitement would reach fever pitch.

“His aggressive style of play, leadership qualities, and zeal made him the most talked-about player of that era. Had Niyazuddin not suffered injuries, Indian football would have gained a major star,” says Karimi.

Born in Peer Bigha village under the Chakand police station area of ​​Gaya district, Niyazuddin drew his sporting inspiration from his family. His elder brother, S Sabahuddin, was also an excellent footballer. Passionate about football from childhood, Niyazuddin soon began playing for the Gaya Electricity Board team and carved a niche for himself within a few years.

In the 1990s, Niyazuddin was counted among Bihar's most formidable forwards. Khatib Ahmed, a teammate who played alongside him, recollects that the tide of a match would shift the moment he stepped onto the field. “On numerous occasions, he single-handedly steered a losing team to victory. His aggressive style and goal-scoring ability posed a major challenge for opposing teams,” he says.

Niyazuddin made his way to Kolkata's prestigious Mohammedan Sporting Club. From 1995 to 2000, he remained one of the club's key players. At that time, Mohammedan Sporting was ranked among the country's biggest football clubs, and securing a spot there was considered a significant achievement for any player.

He scored seven goals for the Bihar team in national-level competitions. He scored over 15 goals for Mohammedan Sporting Club and more than 10 for district and other clubs, with a tally of over 30 goals to his name. He also won gold medals for his outstanding performances in several national competitions.