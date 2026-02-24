Jeju Island Visa Waiver Program: What Indian Travellers Need to Know
Following reports of Indian travellers facing denial of entry, the Indian Embassy in Seoul clarified documentation requirements and limits of the Jeju visa waiver scheme.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: A recent episode involving an Indian influencer who reported being stopped and questioned on arrival in South Korea has drawn attention to the rules governing entry to Jeju Island under a special visa waiver arrangement. In the wake of similar instances of inconvenience and reported denial of entry to some Indian travellers, the Embassy of India in Seoul has issued a formal advisory.
The advisory does not announce any change in rules. Instead, it clarifies existing provisions and cautions Indian nationals about documentation, financial preparedness and the limits of the visa waiver scheme.
Where Is Jeju, And What Is Different About Travelling There?
Jeju Island lies off the southern coast of South Korea and is administered as a self-governing province. Known for its volcanic terrain, beaches and UNESCO-listed natural sites, it is one of East Asia’s most visited leisure destinations.
Unlike mainland South Korea, Jeju operates a limited visa waiver programme designed to promote tourism. The scheme allows certain foreign nationals to enter Jeju directly for short-term stays without first obtaining a South Korean visa. However, the waiver applies only to Jeju Island and does not extend to travel to mainland South Korea.
What Is The Jeju Visa Waiver Programme?
Under the programme, eligible travellers may enter Jeju for short-term tourism without a pre-approved visa, subject to immigration clearance on arrival at Jeju International Airport. Crucially, the waiver does not eliminate immigration scrutiny. Final admission rests solely with South Korean immigration authorities.
For Indian passport holders, entry under this arrangement is conditional. Travellers must arrive directly in Jeju and are expected to demonstrate genuine tourism intent. They are not permitted to travel onward to mainland South Korea without a valid visa. Any attempt to do so may invite penalties, including future travel restrictions.
Why Did The Indian Embassy Issue The Advisory?
According to the advisory, the Embassy of India in Seoul has “from time to time” received reports of inconvenience caused to Indian travellers or denial of entry and repatriation upon arrival in Jeju under the visa waiver scheme.
The advisory appears to be preventive rather than reactive, aiming to minimise the possibility of entry refusals by outlining what Indian travellers should carry and how they should prepare before departure.
What Does The Advisory Say About Indians Travelling To Jeju?
The embassy advisory emphasised that the Jeju visa waiver facility is strictly for short-term tourism. It explicitly states that the waiver does not guarantee entry. Admission is determined by immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport in accordance with Korean law.
Apart from this, the advisory also stated that it is important to carry physical copies (not just digital screenshots) of:
- A confirmed return air ticket
- Hotel reservations covering the entire stay
- A detailed day-wise travel itinerary
- Proof of sufficient funds, such as recent bank statements or international forex cards
- A passport valid for at least six months
- Contact details of accommodation
- Travel insurance, which is strongly recommended
The embassy also advised travellers to be prepared financially and to have adequate resources for the duration of the stay. It also stated that Korean immigration officers may conduct interviews upon arrival, advising to answer clearly, truthfully and consistently, and to remain calm and cooperative; apart from reiterating that the Jeju visa waiver does not permit travel to mainland South Korea. Attempting to leave Jeju for the mainland without a valid visa is illegal. Overstay or unauthorised activity could lead to future travel bans.
It also clarified the procedure if entry is refused. The passenger will be returned on the next available flight of the same airline. Depending on flight schedules, a temporary stay in a holding facility may be required.
The embassy also made it clear that it is not in a position to overturn decisions of South Korean immigration authorities. It can, however, provide reasonable consular assistance to Indian nationals in holding facilities and has shared official contact details for such situations.