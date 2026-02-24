ETV Bharat / bharat

Jeju Island Visa Waiver Program: What Indian Travellers Need to Know

Hyderabad: A recent episode involving an Indian influencer who reported being stopped and questioned on arrival in South Korea has drawn attention to the rules governing entry to Jeju Island under a special visa waiver arrangement. In the wake of similar instances of inconvenience and reported denial of entry to some Indian travellers, the Embassy of India in Seoul has issued a formal advisory.

The advisory does not announce any change in rules. Instead, it clarifies existing provisions and cautions Indian nationals about documentation, financial preparedness and the limits of the visa waiver scheme.

Where Is Jeju, And What Is Different About Travelling There?

Jeju Island lies off the southern coast of South Korea and is administered as a self-governing province. Known for its volcanic terrain, beaches and UNESCO-listed natural sites, it is one of East Asia’s most visited leisure destinations.

Unlike mainland South Korea, Jeju operates a limited visa waiver programme designed to promote tourism. The scheme allows certain foreign nationals to enter Jeju directly for short-term stays without first obtaining a South Korean visa. However, the waiver applies only to Jeju Island and does not extend to travel to mainland South Korea.

What Is The Jeju Visa Waiver Programme?

Under the programme, eligible travellers may enter Jeju for short-term tourism without a pre-approved visa, subject to immigration clearance on arrival at Jeju International Airport. Crucially, the waiver does not eliminate immigration scrutiny. Final admission rests solely with South Korean immigration authorities.

For Indian passport holders, entry under this arrangement is conditional. Travellers must arrive directly in Jeju and are expected to demonstrate genuine tourism intent. They are not permitted to travel onward to mainland South Korea without a valid visa. Any attempt to do so may invite penalties, including future travel restrictions.

Why Did The Indian Embassy Issue The Advisory?