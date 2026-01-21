ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE Mains 2026 January Session Begins Amid Tight Security Across Exam Centres

Kota: The January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026, one of the largest engineering entrance exams in the country, began on Wednesday with strict security measures in place. The examination is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in over 300 cities across India and abroad. Over 13 lakh students are expected to appear in this session.

In Kota, a major coaching hub for engineering aspirants, the exam is being held in two shifts, morning and afternoon, at four examination centres. The morning shift began at 9 AM, and candidates were allowed to enter the centres only until 8.30 AM. Several students who arrived late were not permitted to appear for the exam, leading to disappointment among candidates and parents.

Students were granted entry only after undergoing thorough search checks. They were frisked, scanned with metal detectors, and subjected to biometric verification. Long queues were seen outside the centres from as early as 7.30 AM. The rush continued until around 8.20 AM, after which the flow of students reduced significantly.