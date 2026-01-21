JEE Mains 2026 January Session Begins Amid Tight Security Across Exam Centres
Long queues formed early as students underwent metal detector screening and ID verification. Latecomers were denied entry.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Kota: The January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026, one of the largest engineering entrance exams in the country, began on Wednesday with strict security measures in place. The examination is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in over 300 cities across India and abroad. Over 13 lakh students are expected to appear in this session.
In Kota, a major coaching hub for engineering aspirants, the exam is being held in two shifts, morning and afternoon, at four examination centres. The morning shift began at 9 AM, and candidates were allowed to enter the centres only until 8.30 AM. Several students who arrived late were not permitted to appear for the exam, leading to disappointment among candidates and parents.
Students were granted entry only after undergoing thorough search checks. They were frisked, scanned with metal detectors, and subjected to biometric verification. Long queues were seen outside the centres from as early as 7.30 AM. The rush continued until around 8.20 AM, after which the flow of students reduced significantly.
The examination is being conducted in an online computer-based test (CBT) mode under strict vigilance. CCTV cameras and signal jammers have been installed at all centres. These cameras are being monitored in real time from a central control room. At one of the centres located on Commerce College Road in Talwandi, only male students were allotted exam slots. Due to a large number of parents accompanying students, crowding was reported outside this centre. Following a call received by the control room, instructions were issued to disperse the crowd.
Heavy police deployment was seen at all examination centres to maintain law and order. Entry was strictly allowed as per NTA guidelines. Students were allotted computer labs using barcodes after verification, and the exam commenced on time at 9 AM. The morning shift continued until 12 noon.
Some students faced difficulties due to non-compliance with exam rules. This year, candidates were instructed to carry only original identity proofs. Several students were also asked to remove religious threads from their wrists or necks. Girls wearing earrings and nose pins had to remove them at the gate. The cold weather added to the challenges, as many students arrived wearing jackets with metal buttons or chains. These were either removed or taped before entry. Around 700 students are appearing in each of the four examination centres in Kota.
