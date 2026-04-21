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JEE Main 2026 India Topper Kabeer Chhillar Shares Success Mantra: 'Focus On Concepts, Analyse Every Test To Improve Accuracy'

Kota: Instead of focusing on long study hours, Kabeer Chhillar, the JEE Main 2026 topper, says it was his clear focus on understanding concepts, self-analysis, constant revision and disciplined preparation that made the difference.

A resident of Haryana, Kabeer, who has been studying at a private coaching institute in Kota for the last two years, secured All India Rank 1 in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2026, the results of which were announced on Monday (April 20).

Kabeer appeared for the examination in the very first session held in January and achieved a perfect score of 300 out of 300 marks, which earned him the top rank nationwide.

As he is currently in Mumbai attending an Olympiad training camp, the topper shared a video message, crediting his success to the guidance of his teachers along with a disciplined study approach that he followed. "The main reason behind my success is the guidance provided by my faculty members. Also, I adopted a unique approach to my studies. During self-study sessions, I prioritised both my attention span and the quality of learning. I did not study for prolonged hours," Kabeer said.

The topper highlighted how self-analysis after every test improved both his accuracy and time management skills. "After each test, I analysed my mistakes and focused more on specific areas where I had shortcomings. That helped me improve a lot," he said.

Kabeer said he fine-tuned his study strategy before the exam and regularly took mock tests. "I thoroughly analysed every paper, which gradually improved both my accuracy and time management. Concept clarity is the most important thing. Instead of rote memorisation, understanding each topic and applying it became my biggest strength," he explained.