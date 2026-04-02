ETV Bharat / bharat

JEE MAIN 2026: Session 2 Begins, Students Allowed Entry After Frisking, Doc Verification

Prior to entering the exam centres, students underwent frisking via metal detectors and their documents were verified. An ETV Bharat team visited the examination centre in Talwandi on Commerce College Road, where students were seen standing in a queue, waiting to be granted entry following security checks.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued detailed guidelines, including advisories for students concerning dress codes, footwear, and use of metal items and a specific list of 'Dos and Don'ts' for the exams. Students have been advised to reach the exam centre at scheduled reporting time - 7 am for first shift and 1 pm for second shift.

In Rajasthan's Kota, known as the country's major coaching hub for competitive exams, there are four centres, with around 1,000 examinees registered for each shift.

Kota: The Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 commenced on Thursday. JEE Main is held for Paper 1 and 2 and are conducted in two shifts - first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 to 6 pm. The JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 while Paper 2A (BArch) and Paper 2B (BPlanning) are scheduled for April 7. The exams are conducted at 566 centres across 304 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country.

A police team was deployed at the venue and no person other than the designated staff were permitted to enter the examination centre premises. In the first shift, students were granted entry till 8:30 am and for second shift, till 1:30 pm. Few students, who arrived after this deadline were denied entry for late arrival.

Belts seized during mandatory frisking before entry (ETV Bharat)

To accommodate parents, a tent had been set up outside the examination centre for parents to wait during the exam. Police did not allow people to gather or linger outside the centre.

Dharmendra Vijayvargiya, who came from the station area to drop his son Aryan at the examination centre said the centre administration should have made adequate arrangements for shade outside the venue. While students did not face any significant difficulty during the morning shift, those who came for the second shift had a tough time due to the intense heat in the afternoon.

Students are supposed to carry their JEE Main admit card, along with a valid photo ID, Aadhaar card, passport or voter ID and transparent water bottle. They are to affix a passport-size photograph identical to the one uploaded during registration on the admit card. Some students failed to bring the required photograph following which, they faced distress at the venue while few arrived without affixing their photograph or thumb impression on the self-declaration form. Many of such students, who had arrived at the centre alone, frantically called their friends, urging them to rush to the centre immediately to assist them.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that over 1.3 million students appeared for the examination during the Session 1 and 1.2 million students are expected to appear in Session 2, of which, around 300,000 students are those who did not appear for Session 1. The total number of unique candidates is expected to reach around 1.6 million. NTA is expected to release the final, consolidated data either after the conclusion of the exams or alongside the announcement of the results, he said.