ETV Bharat / bharat

Admit Cards For JEE Main 2026 2nd Session Released In Phases; NTA Issues Strict Exam Guidelines

Entry gates will close sharply - 8.30 am for the morning shift (9 am exam) and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift (3 pm exam) ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun releasing admit cards for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026). While hall tickets for the exams scheduled on April 2 and 4 are already available, admit cards for exams between April 5 and 8 will be released subsequently.

Education expert Dev Sharma said the admit card includes crucial details such as exam centre, shift timing, and reporting schedule, but a new feature has been added this year -- a special barcode system, which will help candidates identify their allotted lab within the examination centre.

The NTA has also clarified that the exam will continue to be conducted in morning and evening shifts, although details regarding the total number of shifts for specific courses are yet to be disclosed.

To curb unfair practices, strict security arrangements have been implemented. Candidates found using unfair means will face a three-year ban along with legal action. Biometric verification has been made mandatory, especially for candidates not registered through Aadhaar, who are advised to report at least one hour early.

Entry gates will close sharply - 8.30 am for the morning shift (9 am exam) and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift (3 pm exam). No candidate will be allowed entry after these deadlines, and early exit from the exam hall is also strictly prohibited.

Important Instructions