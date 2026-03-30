Admit Cards For JEE Main 2026 2nd Session Released In Phases; NTA Issues Strict Exam Guidelines
A new feature this year is a special barcode system, which will help candidates identify their allotted lab within the examination centre.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun releasing admit cards for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2026). While hall tickets for the exams scheduled on April 2 and 4 are already available, admit cards for exams between April 5 and 8 will be released subsequently.
Education expert Dev Sharma said the admit card includes crucial details such as exam centre, shift timing, and reporting schedule, but a new feature has been added this year -- a special barcode system, which will help candidates identify their allotted lab within the examination centre.
The NTA has also clarified that the exam will continue to be conducted in morning and evening shifts, although details regarding the total number of shifts for specific courses are yet to be disclosed.
To curb unfair practices, strict security arrangements have been implemented. Candidates found using unfair means will face a three-year ban along with legal action. Biometric verification has been made mandatory, especially for candidates not registered through Aadhaar, who are advised to report at least one hour early.
Entry gates will close sharply - 8.30 am for the morning shift (9 am exam) and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift (3 pm exam). No candidate will be allowed entry after these deadlines, and early exit from the exam hall is also strictly prohibited.
Important Instructions
The admit card contains multiple pages, including a self-declaration form and detailed instructions.
Candidates must carry a printed admit card, valid ID proof, and ensure all required declarations are filled.
Students are advised to adhere to the prescribed dress code, avoiding thick-soled shoes and clothing with large buttons.
Those wearing religious or traditional attire must report early for additional security checks.
Items allowed at exam centres
- Candidates can carry a transparent water bottle,
- Transparent ballpoint pen,
- Passport-size photograph, and
- Original ID proof.
- For B.Arch aspirants, drawing materials like pencils and crayons are permitted, but watercolours are not allowed.
Also Read: